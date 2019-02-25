Football

'Disgrace' Kepa should never play for Chelsea again - Sutton

By
Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has branded Kepa Arrizabalaga a disgrace for refusing to come off in the EFL Cup final.
London, February 25: Kepa Arrizabalaga should never play for Chelsea again after refusing to be substituted in the EFL Cup final, according to former striker Chris Sutton.

Manchester City lifted the trophy for the second season in a row after a 4-3 win on penalties following a goalless 120 minutes at Wembley on Sunday.

There were extraordinary scenes in the closing moments of extra time, when Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri tried and failed to replace Kepa with Willy Caballero.

The Spain international was seemingly struggling with cramp after making a save from Sergio Aguero but, as Sarri readied Caballero to come on, Kepa waved frantically towards the dugout to cancel the substitution.

An infuriated Sarri, already under pressure given Chelsea's recent results, appeared ready to storm down the tunnel as Caballero was eventually sent to sit back down.

Sarri later stressed he would not take any action against the player over what he considered a misunderstanding, but Sutton believes Kepa should be punished severely for an action that "undermined" his boss.

"Kepa should never play for Chelsea again," he told BBC 5Live. "That should be his last performance in a Chelsea shirt. He's a disgrace. I've never seen anything like it.

"If I was Sarri, I would walk. You cannot be undermined. Why weren't the players dragging Kepa off anyway? Kepa should be sacked, not Sarri.

"I still cannot believe what I have just seen. How can Kepa play for Chelsea again? How can he play for Sarri again? Something has to give. He has to go.

"I feel for Sarri. He was under pressure anyway. How's he going to get through this? It's mutiny at Chelsea.

"How do we see this situation panning out? Kepa has to go or Sarri has to go and I suspect Sarri will walk.

"He's been undermined - it's the worst thing that can happen to a manager."

    Story first published: Monday, February 25, 2019, 1:50 [IST]
