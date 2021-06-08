Kerala Blasters, East Bengal handed transfer ban by FIFA; Explainer: Why ban is imposed, what is way forward

Bengaluru, June 8: The FIFA, football's world governing body, has handed a transfer ban to Indian Super League (ISL) outfits Kerala Blasters and East Bengal. The FIFA letter dated June 1 stated that both the clubs have been banned from signing new players in the ISL transfer window that opens on June 9 (Wednesday).
The FIFA Players Status Committee sent the communique to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the Indian body proceeded with the set norms of the world governing body for club football around the world.
1. Why FIFA imposed transfer ban on Kerala Blasters, EB
Kerala Blasters were handed a ban after former player Matej Poplatnik complained of unpaid salary for the 2018-19 season. The Slovenian footballer had played for one season for the Tuskers. Costa Rican player Johnny Acosta, who played in a World Cup for his country, too made a complained of similar nature - unpaid salary.
2. Will the ban be lifted?
Yes. If the clubs pay their dues in time then the FIFA will lift its ban and they can participate in the transfer window soon after.
3. What is the current situation?
Kerala Blasters said on Tuesday (June 8) said they have initiated the steps to clear the salary. "Kerala Blasters Football Club can confirm that all necessary actions have been taken to clear the pending obligations with respect to the transfer ban imposed by FIFA on the club.
"The club expects to have the required clearance in due time. Further, the club assures all its fans that the ban will not affect the ongoing recruitment of players and preparations for the upcoming season," the club said in a statement. Meanwhile, East Bengal is yet to make a response.
Apart from Acosta, the East Bengal have also pending salary issues with CK Vineeth, Abhishek Ambekar, Eugeneson Lyngdoh and the cases are at various levels of settlement.