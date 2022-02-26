No further action against Kerala Blasters' Jorge Diaz as he gets all-clear for tie against Chennaiyin FC

Bengaluru, February 26: The Disciplinary Committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has decided to impose no further sanctions on Kerala Blasters FC player Jorge Pereyra Diaz for his red card incident during their Indian Super League (ISL) tie against ATK Mohun Bagan held on February 19.
As per an ISL Media Release, show caused after being charged for 'violent conduct', Diaz apologized in writing for 'not only acting in a manner which is unbecoming of a professional footballer, but also jeopardising the club's interests and reputation'.
Diaz is now eligible for selection in Kerala Blasters FC's next assignment against Chennaiyin FC on Saturday (February 26).
However, the AIFF Disciplinary Committee has informed the player that a 'repeat violation may be met with more severe punishment', as per the verdict passed.
Meanwhile, Prabir Das of ATK Mohun Bagan has also been charged with a similar offence.
In the same match, Das was shown a direct red card by the referee. The charge notice indicts Das of 'attempting to strike an opponent with excessive force - an act of violent conduct.'
Blasters know they cannot afford to drop points if they are to qualify for the semifinals, when they take on Chennaiyin FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, the men in yellow will have their task cut out.
Blasters lost to league leaders Hyderabad in their last outing, remaining in fifth place with 27 points from 17 games. Mumbai City FC are fourth with 28 in their kitty, and the Islanders take on FC Goa on Saturday in a late kick-off, meaning Blasters would want to keep them on their toes with a victory earlier in the day.
Hyderabad FC are already through to the semis, making it a fight for the remaining three spots.
Jamshedpur FC have an advantage as they are seated second having 31 points, but with two games in hand.