Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Kerala Blasters sign Seiminlen Doungel from NorthEast United

Seiminlen Doungel has joined Kerala Blasters from NorthEast United
Seiminlen Doungel has joined Kerala Blasters from NorthEast United

Bengaluru, June 29: Kerala Blasters on Friday (June 29) completed the signing of Seiminlen Doungel for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Blasters signed Doungel, a striker, from the NorthEast United on a long term deal - a three-year contract worth Rs 2.4 crore. Doungel had earlier also played for Bengaluru FC.

In the 2017-18 season, he had a good outing for NE United scoring a hat-trick against Chennaiyin FC. Doungel is the second player to join the ranks of Kerala Blasters after defender Abdul Hakku inked the deal earlier this month.

Blasters are on a drive to revamp their squad after a modest previous season in which they failed to enter the knockouts.

Kerala Blasters on Tuesday (June 19) have signed Abdul Hakku for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Hakku, a 23-year-old from Malappuram, was playing for NorthEast United last season. The 6" tall defender has also played for Fateh Hyderabad and DSG Shivajians. Now, Hakku will join the David James coached side for the upcoming season. This was the second signing for Blasters ahead of the upcoming season. They had inked a deal with India U-17 footballer Dheeraj Kumar on June 2.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
New tournament favourites in WC2018
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Friday, June 29, 2018, 17:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 29, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue