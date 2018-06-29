Kerala Blasters sign Seiminlen Doungel from NorthEast United

Bengaluru, June 29: Kerala Blasters on Friday (June 29) completed the signing of Seiminlen Doungel for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL).
Blasters signed Doungel, a striker, from the NorthEast United on a long term deal - a three-year contract worth Rs 2.4 crore. Doungel had earlier also played for Bengaluru FC.
In the 2017-18 season, he had a good outing for NE United scoring a hat-trick against Chennaiyin FC. Doungel is the second player to join the ranks of Kerala Blasters after defender Abdul Hakku inked the deal earlier this month.
The 24 year old striker Seiminlen Doungel is all set to join the #YellowArmy!#KeralaBlasters #NammudeSwantham #WelcomeLen pic.twitter.com/nceN3AWXte— Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) June 29, 2018
Blasters are on a drive to revamp their squad after a modest previous season in which they failed to enter the knockouts.
Kerala Blasters on Tuesday (June 19) have signed Abdul Hakku for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season.
Hakku, a 23-year-old from Malappuram, was playing for NorthEast United last season. The 6" tall defender has also played for Fateh Hyderabad and DSG Shivajians. Now, Hakku will join the David James coached side for the upcoming season. This was the second signing for Blasters ahead of the upcoming season. They had inked a deal with India U-17 footballer Dheeraj Kumar on June 2.
