Kerala Blasters sign Du La Liga HPC player Zayed Bin Waleed

Bengaluru, May 17: Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Kerala Blasters has roped in Zayed Bin Waleed, a product of the UAE-based Du La Liga High-Performance Centre (HPC).
Du La Liga HPC was established in 2016 to provide the UAE's top talents a pathway to professional football careers with a gruelling, year-long training program in the UAE up to four times a week, alongside professional football matches against the country's strongest academies and local clubs like Al Nasr.
Players also join La Liga's summer Scouting Camp in Spain, where they play competitive matches against La Liga's strongest youth clubs and earn a chance for trials with La Liga clubs.
The 17-year-old Calicut-born midfielder, who is based in the UAE, now becomes the newest member of the Du La Liga HPC team to sign a professional football contract, joining 10 other players who have already signed with regional and local clubs including Shabab Al Ahli, Al Nasr, Al Ain and Nejmeh Club in Lebanon.
A star player for the Under-18 Team, Zayed underwent extensive training over the last two years at the HPC led by La Liga's UEFA Pro-certified coaches.
Blasters announced his signing for the 2019-20 season on their Twitter handle.
🚨NEW SIGNING ALERT!🚨— Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) May 3, 2019
The Club is delighted to announce that Zayed Bin Waleed is now a Blaster!
Having previously played for the Du LaLiga HPC U-18 Team in UAE, the 17 yr old Calicut born midfielder joins us for the upcoming 2019/20 Season. #SwagathamZayed #KeralaBlasters pic.twitter.com/MT86O9BlES
Zayed expressed his delight at joining the club.
"I've always watched Kerala Blasters play on television and I'm eager to score my first goal at the home-ground", Zayed, who had played previously for academies based in the UAE like the Manchester United Soccer School and Manchester City School of Football, had said after signing up with Blasters.
"I'm proud to be in Yellow."— Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) May 4, 2019
Our newest signing, Zayed Bin Waleed, shares his thoughts on joining the KBFC family.#SwagathamZayed #NammudeSwantham #KeralaBlasters pic.twitter.com/5XuY5BsPzO
Sahal Abdul Samad, another Blasters youngster, who has played with Zayed at Al Ethihad Sports Academy also shared his feelings on Twitter.
"Myself and Zayed were with the same academy. We've played many matches together. I'm happy to see him sign for Kerala Blasters. Can't wait to play along with him," said Sahal, who was ISL's Emerging Player of the 2018-19 season.
Sahal speaks about his special connection with our new signing Zayed! 🤩— Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) May 14, 2019
We can't wait to watch them together on the pitch! 🔥#KeralaBlasters pic.twitter.com/jJ5Iu56obL