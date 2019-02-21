Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Khedira thanks fans for support following discovery of heart problem

By
Sami Khedira
Sami Khedira took to Twitter to thank fans for their support after Juventus confirmed he had undergone treatment on a heart problem.

Turin, February 21: Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira has thanked fans for their support after he underwent treatment on a heart problem.

Khedira withdrew from the squad to face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday following the detection of an irregular heartbeat.

He is not expected to return until late March after Juve confirmed he had been treated successfully but the Germany international later tweeted his thanks and wished his team-mates well for their last-16 clash with Atleti at the Wanda Metropolitano.

"I've had a successful interventional therapy today in the morning with an ablation of an arrhythmogenic atrial focus," he posted.

"Everything went perfectly well and I will be able to get back to work after a short rest. Thank you so much for all your messages and get well wishes!

"A big thank you to Prof. F. Gaita as well. Now I'm wishing my team-mates all the best for tonight's game in Madrid."

Khedira, who joined from Real Madrid in 2015, has made 15 appearances in all competitions for Juve this season.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, February 21, 2019, 1:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 21, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue