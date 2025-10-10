English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
Koeman Confident Netherlands Will Qualify For World Cup Following 4-0 Win Against Malta

Following a commanding 4-0 victory over Malta, Ronald Koeman believes the Netherlands are on track for World Cup qualification. With key performances from Cody Gakpo and Memphis Depay, the team leads Group G with three matches remaining.

By

Ronald Koeman is optimistic about the Netherlands' chances of securing a spot in next year's World Cup after their decisive 4-0 victory over Malta. The match, held at Ta' Qali National Stadium, saw Cody Gakpo score two penalties, giving the Oranje a strong lead. Tijjani Reijnders also contributed to the scoreline, and Memphis Depay added a goal in stoppage time, marking his 53rd international goal.

The Netherlands now lead Group G by three points with three qualifying matches left. Their upcoming game is against Finland, who are currently third in the group. The last time the Netherlands missed out on World Cup qualification was for the 2018 tournament in Russia. Koeman expressed confidence about their current campaign, stating, "We won 0-4, so that's good. I don't find it frustrating, but we could have done things better."

Netherlands Confident of World Cup Qualification

The Dutch team's performance was dominant, as evidenced by their expected goals (xG) total of 3.4 from 22 attempts compared to Malta's 0.4 from seven shots. Cody Gakpo was particularly impressive, becoming the first Dutch player since Rob Rensenbrink in 1978 to score twice from penalties in a single game outside of shootouts. "I was allowed to take the penalty because Memphis was not on the field," Gakpo explained.

Gakpo also led his team with five chances created and matched Depay's five shots during the match. Reflecting on his penalty-taking role, he mentioned that although there's no clear agreement on who takes penalties when Memphis isn't playing, it was up to him and Wout Weghorst. "At Liverpool, I can never take them," he added.

Koeman acknowledged that while they started well, there were areas for improvement. He noted an early chance given to Malta but remained focused on winning all remaining games to secure first place in the group. "Is the job done? For the most part, yes," he said. However, he emphasized that satisfaction would come only if they finish first.

The coach stressed that winning their home game is crucial but aims for victories in all three remaining matches. He believes it's important for their position to finish at the top of the group. Despite their current standing, Koeman remains cautious about celebrating prematurely.

As they prepare for future matches, Koeman's focus remains on maintaining their lead and ensuring qualification. With strong performances from players like Gakpo and Depay, the Netherlands are well-positioned to achieve their World Cup ambitions.

Story first published: Friday, October 10, 2025, 4:44 [IST]
