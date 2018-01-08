Football

Koffi scores against Indian Arrows as Shillong Lajong return to winning ways in I-League

Written By:
Shillong Lajong were beaten 0-3 by Indian Arrows in Delhi
Shillong Lajong were beaten 0-3 by Indian Arrows in Delhi

Shillong, January 8: A goal by Abdoulaye Koffi against Indian Arrows helped Shillong Lajong return to winning ways at the JN Stadium in the I-League on Monday (January 8).

Koffi struck 10 minutes before time as the hosts beat All India Football Association's developmental side by a solitary goal.

Koffi broke the deadlock with an exquisite volley. Arrows defender Jitendra Singh gave Koffi a little too much space near the box. Koffi grabbed the chance and unleashed a powerful left-footer which beat Arrows goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill.

Until then, Prabhsukhan had held the Arrows wall strong with a couple of saves.

Lajong were beaten 0-3 by the Arrows in Delhi last month. The humiliation at the hands of the developmental side prompted Lajong to go all out.

However, Prabhsukhan stood between them and three points until the 80th minute.

He even blocked apenalty in the first half. Defender Deepak Tangri handled the ball in the box in the 35th minute. Samuel stepped up to take the spot-kick but it was drifted away for a corner by Prabhsukhan, who dived to his left.

In the second half, Samuel had a shot bounce off the crossbar, but nothing could deny Koffi in the 80th minute.

Samuel again hit the woodwork in added time.

Lajong will take on Minerva Punjab next on January 14. Indian Arrows will travel to Kozhikode to take on Gokulam Kerala FC.

Related Articles

Story first published: Monday, January 8, 2018, 20:32 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 8, 2018
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Latest Videos

+ More
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
+ More
POLLS

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel