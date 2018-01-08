Koffi scores against Indian Arrows as Shillong Lajong return to winning ways in I-League

Shillong, January 8: A goal by Abdoulaye Koffi against Indian Arrows helped Shillong Lajong return to winning ways at the JN Stadium in the I-League on Monday (January 8).
Koffi struck 10 minutes before time as the hosts beat All India Football Association's developmental side by a solitary goal.
Koffi broke the deadlock with an exquisite volley. Arrows defender Jitendra Singh gave Koffi a little too much space near the box. Koffi grabbed the chance and unleashed a powerful left-footer which beat Arrows goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill.
80' GOAL!— Hero I-League (@ILeagueOfficial) January 8, 2018
Gill's goal has been finally breached and it's Koffi's left foot that brings a goal for @lajongfc. Jitendra's error allowed him space from where he unleashed a thunderous left footer into the net.
LAJ 1 - 0 ARW#HeroILeague #LAJvARW
Until then, Prabhsukhan had held the Arrows wall strong with a couple of saves.
Lajong were beaten 0-3 by the Arrows in Delhi last month. The humiliation at the hands of the developmental side prompted Lajong to go all out.
However, Prabhsukhan stood between them and three points until the 80th minute.
He even blocked apenalty in the first half. Defender Deepak Tangri handled the ball in the box in the 35th minute. Samuel stepped up to take the spot-kick but it was drifted away for a corner by Prabhsukhan, who dived to his left.
In the second half, Samuel had a shot bounce off the crossbar, but nothing could deny Koffi in the 80th minute.
Samuel again hit the woodwork in added time.
Lajong will take on Minerva Punjab next on January 14. Indian Arrows will travel to Kozhikode to take on Gokulam Kerala FC.