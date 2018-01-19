Kolkata Derby: Injured Mohun Bagan player Sony Norde wants to play even with injections in his knee

Kolkata, Jan 19: With only 48 hours left for the second Kolkata Derby between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan on Sunday in the I-League, the green-and-maroon brigade seems to be languishing with its key player Sony Norde's injury.
Mohun Bagan’s key Haitian footballer has been struggling with a severe knee injury for the last couple of weeks. Following a rigorous treatment and rehab programme, the striker is uncertain about his participation in the much-awaited derby.
But while going to the pitch for a warm-up on Thursday (January 18) morning, Norde once again felt pain in his knee. It was frustrating for the attacking midfielder as he had to sit out throughout the practice session putting an ice-pack on his left knee.
So what about his participation in the upcoming game? Norde explained after the team’s training, “I have been trying my best. After the completion of the training session, I am spending more than three hours in the gym and in the swimming pool. This has been the worst phase of my football career.”
Sony has been able to take part only in four matches in the ongoing I-League, out of the nine matches his team has played. The footballer also revealed that he wants to apologise to Mohun Bagan supporters for missing out.
He added, “I have informed the club officials that I want to play the Kolkata Derby even after taking injections on the knee. “
Commenting on the derby, Sony said, ”East Bengal has a great strength in their midfield. Amna, Katsumi, both are aggressive and very good players. More importantly, they are at the second position in the League table. So, it should be a crunch match for them to keep things in their favour.”
Sony still believes that Mohun Bagan in spite of going down to the sixth position in the League has a chance to finish in the top two.
He said, “We still have nine matches in hand. So, if we can win at least seven to eight games out of that nine, then we have a chance to finish in top two.”