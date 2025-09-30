Who is Mitchell Starc’s wife Alyssa Healy? Discover the heartwarming journey of these two Aussie cricket stars

Football Vincent Kompany Studies Pafos As They Prepare For Champions League Match Against Bayern Munich Vincent Kompany is keenly observing Pafos as they gear up to face Bayern Munich in their inaugural Champions League group stage match. Despite challenges, he respects their performance and aims for a strong showing from his team. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 1:07 [IST]

Vincent Kompany is relishing the opportunity to observe new teams, expressing his enthusiasm by jokingly requesting Cypriot citizenship after researching Bayern Munich's upcoming Champions League opponents. Pafos are set to host the Bundesliga giants on Tuesday, marking their second match in the group stage of their debut appearance in this prestigious competition.

Pafos made a strong start with a goalless draw against Olympiakos, despite being reduced to 10 men after Bruno Felipe's red card in the 25th minute. This impressive beginning could face a stern test as Bayern have triumphed in 14 of their last 15 encounters with teams they are meeting for the first time in European competitions.

Kompany has thoroughly prepared for this challenge, even delving into the history of Pafos' club badge. He humorously remarked, "I passed my test, right? Do I get my visa now?" Pafos reached this stage by eliminating Maccabi Tel Aviv, Dynamo Kyiv, and Red Star Belgrade during qualification rounds.

Despite Felipe's early dismissal nearly jeopardising their debut, Pafos allowed only three shots on target afterward. They are expected to adopt a similar defensive strategy at Alphamega Stadium. However, Kompany remains cautious and stated, "They're unbeaten in seven Champions League matches, so we won't underestimate them."

Bayern Munich has an impeccable record against Cypriot teams in European contests. They have won all six previous matches against such sides, scoring 31 goals while conceding only twice. This history suggests that Kompany's desired outcome may be within reach.

The match also presents Bayern with a chance to improve their away form in the Champions League. Last season saw them lose three out of four away games in the competition. Kompany aims for a solid performance from his team first and foremost before seeking victory.

Kompany's Respect for Opponents

Bayern's recent 10-0 victory over Auckland City at the Club World Cup showcased their ability to handle unfamiliar opponents effectively. Kompany finds joy in observing new teams and believes that gathering comprehensive information fosters respect for adversaries.

"It's also fun to keep watching new teams," said Kompany. "And when you have all the information, you suddenly have a lot of respect for your opponent." His focus remains on ensuring his team delivers a strong performance before aiming for success.