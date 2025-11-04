Football Kompany Urges Bayern Munich To Deliver Perfect Game Against PSG In Champions League Clash Vincent Kompany emphasises the need for Bayern Munich to play a flawless match against PSG in their upcoming Champions League encounter. Both teams have perfect records and are among the tournament favourites. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, November 4, 2025, 5:04 [IST]

Bayern Munich must deliver an impeccable performance against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in their upcoming Champions League match, according to Vincent Kompany. Both teams have perfect records after three games and are leading the table. PSG is favoured to retain their title with a 14% chance, while Bayern holds an 11% likelihood of winning, as per the Opta supercomputer.

History favours Bayern, who have triumphed in their last four encounters with PSG, including two away victories. They have handed PSG the most Champions League defeats, with eight wins and six losses. Despite this, Kompany remains cautious and stresses the need for a flawless game plan.

Kompany emphasised the importance of belief and precision in their approach. "I think you have to believe you can do it and then need a perfect game," he stated. He acknowledged PSG's status as last season's champions and current favourites but maintained confidence in Bayern's chances.

The upcoming match is crucial for both teams as a victory would significantly enhance their prospects of reaching the knockout stage. "Whoever wins [on Tuesday] will take a big step to get under the top eight [and qualify for the knockout stage]," Kompany added.

PSG manager Luis Enrique confirmed that Ousmane Dembele, a Ballon d'Or winner, will be available for the match. Dembele previously scored against Bayern in the Club World Cup quarter-finals. However, Kompany warned against focusing solely on Dembele, highlighting PSG's collective strength.

"With PSG, it is the collective," Kompany noted. He stressed that concentrating on one player isn't sufficient due to PSG's teamwork across all phases of play. This collective effort makes them formidable opponents.

Bayern's Impressive Record

Bayern has started their season with 15 consecutive victories, setting a new record in Europe's top five leagues. This achievement adds pressure to maintain their winning streak against strong opponents like PSG.

Kompany acknowledged that both teams share similar conditions and communication strategies. "The reality is, we have similar conditions," he said. The focus remains on how each team executes its plan during the match.

The clash between these football giants promises excitement as fans eagerly anticipate which team will emerge victorious and strengthen their position in the tournament.