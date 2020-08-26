Koulibaly? Ask Man Utd, Man City or PSG – Napoli president De Laurentiis

London, August 26: Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis said Manchester United, Manchester City or Paris Saint-Germain should answer questions regarding star defender Kalidou Koulibaly.
Koulibaly has been heavily linked with a move to City, while Premier League rivals United and Ligue 1 champions PSG have also been touted as possible destinations.
The future of the Senegal international has dominated headlines, with Napoli reportedly looking to raise funds in their pursuit of Gabriel Magalhaes, though the Lille defender appears set for Arsenal.
Asked about Koulibaly, De Laurentiis deflected questions on Tuesday.
"You should ask Manchester United, City or PSG this question," he said. "In other words, those who can afford to pay certain amounts."
With midfielder Allan also in demand, De Laurentiis added: "I see many buzzards on the transfers market. You know who they are, they seem to be waiting to swoop in, but we have impenetrable armour and they won't get what they want or at the prices they want."
Koulibaly has established himself as one of the world's best defenders since joining Napoli from Genk in 2014.
The 29-year-old has helped Napoli to Coppa Italia (2019-20) and Supercoppa Italia (2014) glory.
Koulibaly made 25 Serie A appearances as Gennaro Gattuso's Napoli finished seventh in 2019-20, while they trumped Juventus in the Coppa Italia final.