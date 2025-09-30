Kairat vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When, Where to Watch UEFA Champions League Match in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Kovac Emphasises Control For Borussia Dortmund In Champions League Clash With Athletic Bilbao

Borussia Dortmund's upcoming Champions League match against Athletic Bilbao is crucial, with Niko Kovac emphasising the need for his team to control the game. Dortmund's previous match ended in a dramatic 4-4 draw with Juventus, where they lost their lead three times and conceded two late goals. Despite this, Dortmund remains unbeaten this season, having secured four clean-sheet victories.

Kovac has an impressive record in the Champions League group stages, remaining undefeated in ten matches with seven wins and three draws. These games have averaged 4.5 goals each. Currently, Dortmund sits mid-table after their first matchday. Kovac has urged his team to exert more control during their first home game of the competition.

Dortmund faces Athletic Bilbao, who suffered a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal in their opening match. Kovac confirmed that Serhou Guirassy will be available for selection. Guirassy has been instrumental since last season, contributing to 18 Champions League goals through 13 goals and five assists. His last performance at Signal Iduna Park was notable for a hat-trick against Barcelona.

Historically, Dortmund has performed well at home against Spanish teams in the Champions League. They have only lost three out of 16 encounters (seven wins and six draws). Only Real Madrid managed to beat them by more than one goal, securing a 3-1 victory in the 2017-18 season.

Nico Schlotterbeck is another key player set to face Athletic Bilbao. He has shown strong performances since recovering from injury. Although his contract situation is uncertain, Schlotterbeck expressed optimism about future discussions with Sebastian Kehl regarding a new deal.

Kovac's Strategy and Team Determination

Kovac highlighted the importance of dictating play to impose their style on opponents. "We have to be the team to dictate the game so that we can impose our style on the opponent," he stated during a pre-match press conference. The team is focused on improving defensively and maintaining determination throughout matches.

Schlotterbeck shared insights into his contract talks: "The appreciation on both sides [mine and the club's] is very high." He added that discussions were paused due to his injury but are set to resume now that he is back playing. Schlotterbeck feels comfortable at Dortmund but prioritised recovery before resuming negotiations.

As Dortmund prepares for their clash with Athletic Bilbao, they aim to leverage their home advantage and maintain their unbeaten streak this season. With key players like Guirassy and Schlotterbeck available, Dortmund looks poised for a strong performance in front of their fans at Signal Iduna Park.