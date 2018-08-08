Kovacic refuses to train with Real Madrid, closes on Chelsea move

Madrid, August 8: Real Madrid's Mateo Kovacic has possibly found a way out of his frustrating tenure at the La Liga club. Chelsea will go down to the deadline day to rope in the World Cup runner-up on Croatian on a possible loan deal, including an option to buy him.
The deal seems like a great deal for both parties with Chelsea reinforcing their midfield and Kovacic getting his desired playtime while Real Madrid still having full control over their most prized future prospect.
Kovacic rocked Real Madrid fans before the World Cup, claiming that he needs to leave the club in order to get regular playtime. On Monday (August 6) Kovacic decided to ditch Real Madrid, vowing not to return to training until his future is solved. The Croatian doesn't understand the decision of the Spanish club regarding his future and therefore has decided to take another step to achieve his goal, which is abandoning Los Blancos - at least for the moment.
According to Marca, Kovacic decided to train alone on a small field at the club's complex, under no instruction from any of the club's coaching staff. His initial rejection to train at Valdebebas gave the club a clear sign.
Madrid faced a similar crisis last summer when James Rodriguez wanted to move out after complaining of limited playing opportunities. Los Blancos went ahead with a two-year loan deal with Bayern Munich ensuring they can bring back the Colombian as per the will.
Both Rodriguez and Kovacic were marquee signings for Real Madrid and the club will not let them leave on a permanent transfer any soon. With Luka Modric’s age and desire to leave sometime in the future, Kovacic is the ideal replacement for him.