KSFA Deputy Secretary Basheer passes away

Bengaluru, November 10: The Karnataka State Football Association (KSFA) mourned the death of its deputy secretary SA Basheer who passed away in the wee hours on Friday (November 10).
The 79-year-old breathed his last following a massive cardiac arrest in London where he was on a private visit to his son. He is survived by his wife, one son and three daughters.
A former Muslim Heroes and HAL Green player, Basheer was holding the KSFA deputy secretary's post for the past 12 years. He was known to be a man who wears different hats.
Basheer had also served as the Bangalore District Football Association secretary as well as the vice president of the All India Carrom Association and the secretary of Karnataka State Carrom Association.
A pioneer of the Royal Inter-Collegiate Football Tournament for KSFA President's Cup, Basheer is the second Bengaluru-based football aficionado to pass away in recent days.
It may be recalled that S Thomas, the coach of the ITI team which won the first edition of the Federation Cup in 1977, passed away in the city on Tuesday (November 7) after a cardiac failure.