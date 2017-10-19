Kyle Walker praises Ederson after star showing in win over Napoli

Bengaluru, October 19: Manchester City defeated a talented Napoli side as the host put on brilliant first-half display to go into the break 2-0 up and returned to witness a secon half spectale from Ederson.
The home side began their dominance right from the offset of play and took the lead inside 10 minutes when Raheem Sterling scored the opener and four minutes later, Gabriel Jesus doubled the lead with a brilliant drilled cross from Kevin De Bryne.
However, Napoli had an extraordinary opportunity to get themselves back into the match when Kyle Walker fouled Raul Albiol down in the box and the visitors were given a penalty.
But, Brazilian keeper Ederson made a brilliant save to stop Napoli attacker Dries Mertens to score the goal to keep up City's two-goal lead intact.
Napoli again were awarded a penalty later in the second-half, which Amadou Diawara slotted home.
While talking about the Brazilian goalkeeper's contribution, his teammate Walker claimed they were grateful to their goalkeeper who was the star of the night.
"We always knew they would come at us in the second half, with us going 2-0 up," Walker told BT Sport.
"I thought the lads showed good character out there. Ederson has kept us in it and we need to say a big thanks to him."
City currently have an ideal record in all competitions as the Manchester giant are yet to lose a match in and currently top the table both the Premier League as well as in Champions League. They will host a strong Burnley at Etihad in the weekend and will hope to maintain their form.