Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Mbappe and Neymar are 'very happy' at PSG, says Herrera

By Dejan Kalinic
Ander Herrera insisted Kylian Mbappe and Neymar were very happy at Paris Saint-Germain and said the Ligue 1 giants were more likely to buy stars
Ander Herrera insisted Kylian Mbappe and Neymar were "very happy" at Paris Saint-Germain and said the Ligue 1 giants were more likely to buy stars

Paris, June 6: Ander Herrera insisted Kylian Mbappe and Neymar were "very happy" at Paris Saint-Germain and said the Ligue 1 giants were more likely to buy stars than sell them.

Mbappe and Neymar have been linked with moves away from PSG, with Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively reportedly interested in the forwards.

But Herrera said both forwards looked happy at PSG, who claimed a third straight Ligue 1 title when this season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Asked who would be harder to retain if PSG had to sell one of the stars, the midfielder told AS: "I don't know, because I don't know what they earn or the income they generate for the club, which is still a company.

"But I do know that both are key in the project and I see them very happy and involved with PSG."

PSG landed Neymar for a world-record €222million from Barca in 2017, while Mbappe joined permanently from Monaco the following year for a reported €135m.

Herrera said the French giants were more accustomed to buying stars than selling them.

"You have to take into account a fundamental aspect, and I have discussed it with Kylian, that PSG is not a club that sells its stars, on the contrary, it buys them," he said.

"It has enough economic muscle to support both of them."

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, June 6, 2020, 10:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 6, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue