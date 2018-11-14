Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Mbappe plays down Pele comparisons

By Opta
France and PSG forward Kylian Mbappe
France and PSG forward Kylian Mbappe

Paris, November 14: Paris Saint-Germain and France star Kylian Mbappe was happy and proud to be compared to Pele, but said no-one could be like the Brazil great.

Mbappe drew comparisons to Pele during the World Cup, where he joined the Brazilian as the only teenagers to ever score in a decider at the showpiece tournament.

The 19-year-old Mbappe was appreciative of the comparisons, but said it would be tough to live up to matching Pele.

"Of course I was very happy, very proud, but this is a difficult comparison," he told ESPN Brasil.

"I don't think anyone can do it like he did on his day. There's only one Pele, he's unique.

"I didn't give too much attention to it, because no-one will ever be like Pele."

Even at just 19, Mbappe has already won two Ligue 1 titles and a World Cup among numerous other trophies.

The star attacker said the Champions League is set to be the next goal for PSG, but feels they still have steps to take to conquer Europe.

"The club hasn't stopped growing since the new owners arrived, and we players must evolve together with the club before we can think about winning a Champions League, that's the final step," Mbappe said.

"The club is very conscious about these steps and, if everyone plays their part, it will come naturally.

"But, with our potential, of course the Champions League will become our goal at some point."

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 14, 2018, 7:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 14, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue