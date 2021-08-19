Kylian Mbappe to Madrid? Kroos hints 'maybe a player from PSG will join us' after Messi's Paris arrival

Madrid, August 19: Real Madrid star Toni Kroos appeared to tease the possibility of Kylian Mbappe joining the LaLiga giants following Lionel Messi's move to Paris Saint-Germain.
Mbappe continues to be linked with a blockbuster transfer to Madrid as he enters the final year of his PSG contract and the France international is no closer to signing a new deal.
PSG have no intention of selling Mbappe, who was jeered by sections of the crowd before and during Saturday's 4-2 Ligue 1 win over Strasbourg.
With Barcelona great and six-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi now in Paris, Kroos mischievously suggested his presence in the French capital could lead to Mbappe's departure.
"We will see how everything goes [regarding the signing of Messi to PSG]," Kroos said on Einfach mal Luppen – a podcast he runs with his brother.
"The move may be good for us because our biggest rivals have lost their best player.
"And something even better may come out of it as a consequence. Maybe a player from Paris [Saint-Germain] will join us... I don't know."
Mbappe was on target as Mauricio Pochettino's PSG overcame Strasbourg, with the World Cup winner having now either scored or assisted in seven consecutive matches in Ligue 1 (eight goals, four assists).
It was Mbappe's 150th Ligue 1 appearance – in the past 40 seasons, only Zlatan Ibrahimovic (113) scored more goals in his first 150 games than the Frenchman (108).