Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Kyrgyzstan 0 South Korea 1: Bento's men secure progress after another narrow win

By Ryan Benson
Paulo Bento
Despite hitting the crossbar three times, South Korea just about did enough to beat Kyrgyzstan and book their passage in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

Al Ain, January 11: South Korea have secured their progress to the knockout phase of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 thanks to a 1-0 win over Kyrgyzstan, despite missing a host of glorious opportunities.

Coach Paulo Bento wanted a proactive attacking approach from Korea after stuttering to 1-0 win over Philippines in their Group C opener and, while his team's finishing left a lot to be desired, they at least crafted the openings perhaps lacking last time out.

Arguably the worst miss was by Lee Chung-yong, who blazed over from close range, though Kim Min-jae let him off the hook just before the interval by breaking the deadlock.

South Korea should have added to the score, as they struck the crossbar three times in the second period, but luckily for them Kyrgyzstan failed to create chances to punish their wastefulness.

Despite having little difficulty controlling proceedings, Korea did not create a clear-cut chance before the 37th minute, and that was inexplicably wasted as Lee blasted over from just six yards.

They did finally make their superiority count a few moments later, though, when Kim headed Hong Chul's right-side corner in at the near post.

Kyrgyzstan did not look out of the contest, though they were fortunate to remain just a goal behind in the 69th minute, when Hwang Ui-jo headed a left-wing delivery against the crossbar.

The frame of the goal saved them from Hwang again soon after – his ferocious drive from a tight angle after expertly bringing a cross down coming back off the bar via the face of goalkeeper Kutman Kadyrbekov.

Hwang Hee-chan then hit the bar as well after Kadyrbekov palmed a cross straight to him, but South Korea were not made to rue such poor finishing.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, January 11, 2019, 23:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 11, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue