Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

La Liga review: 16 years of Lionel Messi and David Villa's retirement

By
David Villa
David Villa is a three-time La Liga winner.

Bengaluru, November 19: High-profile contract renewals and some big anniversaries marked the two-week international break in La Liga which also saw the retirement of legend David Villa.

Villa, who starred for a number of Spanish clubs including Sporting, Real Zaragoza, Valencia, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, will retire following the end of Vissel Kobe's J-League season.

The Spaniard won the La Liga title on three occasions, with Barcelona in 2010/11 and 2012/13, and then again with Atletico Madrid in 2013/14.

La Liga Fixtures | Points Table

With MSL Media inputs, myKhel.com looks at some of the other highlights of a La Liga weekend sans matches.

16 years of Lionel Messi

16 years of Lionel Messi

Over in Barcelona there was a high-profile anniversary, with November 16th marking the 16th anniversary of Lionel Messi's friendly debut for the club.

Back in 2003 he came on in the 71st minute of a friendly away at FC Porto, replacing Fernando Navarro. A moment that will go down in football history.

Marcelo celebrates 13 years with Real

Marcelo celebrates 13 years with Real

The Brazilian full-back has celebrated the 13th anniversary of his unveiling as a Real Madrid player. Since November 15th 2006 he has made 494 appearances for the club:

"The day I arrived was a dream come true and I'm still living this dream to this day," he told the club's official media channel.

Aitor signs new Levante deal

Aitor signs new Levante deal

Levante goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez has been one of the stars of the first 13 rounds of the 2019-20 La Liga season, making save after save with his side beating the likes of Barcelona and Real Sociedad.

He has been rewarded for these performances between the sticks with a new contract, having put pen to paper on a new deal that runs to 2023.

Martinez rewarded at Granada

Martinez rewarded at Granada

Newly-promoted Granada have been one of the feel-good stories of the start of the La Liga season, earning impressive result after impressive result.

Much of the credit for this goes to their coach Diego Martinez, who has had his contract deservedly extended until 2021.

More LIONEL MESSI News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, November 19, 2019, 13:52 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 19, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue