La Liga review: 16 years of Lionel Messi and David Villa's retirement

16 years of Lionel Messi
Over in Barcelona there was a high-profile anniversary, with November 16th marking the 16th anniversary of Lionel Messi's friendly debut for the club.
Back in 2003 he came on in the 71st minute of a friendly away at FC Porto, replacing Fernando Navarro. A moment that will go down in football history.
Marcelo celebrates 13 years with Real
The Brazilian full-back has celebrated the 13th anniversary of his unveiling as a Real Madrid player. Since November 15th 2006 he has made 494 appearances for the club:
"The day I arrived was a dream come true and I'm still living this dream to this day," he told the club's official media channel.
Aitor signs new Levante deal
Levante goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez has been one of the stars of the first 13 rounds of the 2019-20 La Liga season, making save after save with his side beating the likes of Barcelona and Real Sociedad.
He has been rewarded for these performances between the sticks with a new contract, having put pen to paper on a new deal that runs to 2023.
Martinez rewarded at Granada
Newly-promoted Granada have been one of the feel-good stories of the start of the La Liga season, earning impressive result after impressive result.
Much of the credit for this goes to their coach Diego Martinez, who has had his contract deservedly extended until 2021.