La Liga: Barcelona turns the heat on Real Madrid with win over Leganes

Bengaluru, June 17: Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi scored from the spot as the La Liga champions put the pressure back on archrivals Real Madrid as they registered a convincing 2-0 victory over Leganes.
Messi was hauled to the ground in the first half by a diving Unai Bustinza wrapping two arms around his waist and he was knocked over again in the second, this time earning a penalty, which he converted.
The 17-year-old Ansu Fati had earlier given Barcelona the lead, continuing his breakthrough season with a fifth goal in eight league starts.
It was Messi's 56th converted penalty in La Liga and saw him draw level with Hugo Sanchez as the league's second-top penalty taker, behind record holder Cristiano Ronaldo on 61.
After 33 appearances, Messi now has 26 goals this season. In his last eight games, he has seven goals and eight assists.
Barca lead the standings on 64 points after 29 games, five ahead of nearest challengers Real Madrid who are in action at home to Valencia on Thursday (June 18). Leganes meanwhile are bottom with 23 points.
Results | Points Table | Fixtures
Leganes could have made the reigning champions feel uncomfortable if Miguel-Angel Guerrero had taken either of two golden early opportunities but the first was cleared off the line and the second denied by the post.
"We had a bit of luck at the beginning," admitted Barca coach Quique Setien.
Leganes have dropped to the bottom of the table and look doomed to relegation, their chances of survival damaged by Barcelona snatching away their top scorer Martin Braithwaite as an emergency signing in February.
Barcelona had enjoyed a dream return to action by thumping Real Mallorca 4-0 while Leganes were beaten at home by Real Valladolid in their first game back.
La Liga returns with Barcelona a step ahead of Real Madrid
Real Madrid, who now trail Barcelona by five points, can reduce that back to two by winning at home to Valencia.
Valencia will be a more thorough examination of Madrid's sharpness after the three-month break and Barcelona can expect tougher tests to come than Leganes too, starting with a trip to third-placed Sevilla on Friday (June 19).
(With inputs from Agencies)