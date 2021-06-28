La Liga, Facebook reveal India’s #LaLigaUltimateXpert

Bengaluru, June 28: After an exciting season with weekly contests held over 20 matchdays, La Liga and Facebook have crowned Alaukik from Patna, Bihar as India's #LaLigaUltimateXpert.
The contest was organised by La Liga and their 39 broadcast partners across 100 countries for millions of fans who showed off their impressive knowledge of the top flight of Spanish football.
Each of the 20 contests focused on a different La Liga club, ensuring every team had their moment to shine.
The format of the competition saw a different Spanish football star or ambassador, with current Real Betis midfielder Sergio Canales and Barcelona and Real Madrid legends Carles Puyol and Fernando Morientes among those who took part.
These La Liga representatives engaged the participants each week by asking questions through videos about the team that was being highlighted in that matchday.
Other than the grand prize of the Ultimate Xpert from each region, which is a trip to Spain and an exclusive footballing experience, participants from the broadcast platform also got an opportunity to win regular weekly prizes.
Winners were sent official replica jerseys of their favourite teams and official PUMA footballs.
Commenting on the contest, La Liga India Managing Director Jose Antonio Cachaza said, "At La Liga it has always been top priority to provide unmatched football experience to the viewers both on and off the field.
With the limitations of last year, we wanted to ensure that the interruption of live footballing action didn't dampen the spirits of the fans and developed innovative ways of engaging with them.
#LaLigaUltimateXpert was one such effort that was cherished by the fans and the participation was overwhelming. I congratulate all the winners and hope that they continue to participate in the engaging activities which'll provide them the true essence of Spanish football."
La Liga's broadcast partners also won through this competition, as they provided them with exclusive content and attractive prizes.
This brought more visibility to their programming, websites and social media profiles. Encouragingly, there was an engagement of more than 1.1 million across these posts.