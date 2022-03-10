La Liga feature: Barcelona on song in Real Madrid's anniversary week

Bengaluru, March 10: It was yet another week of high drama and edge-of-the seat thrillers in the La Liga.
The top flight of Spansh football RC Celta and RCD Mallorca playing out a seven-goal thriller, Barcelona kept up their strong form while Robert Moreno was given the marching orders by Granada CF.
From a change of coach at Granada CF to Real Betis and Valencia CF reaching the Copa del Rey final, myKhel.com takes you back to the week that went by Spanish football.
By achieving a 2-1 come-from-behind victory at Elche CF, Xavi's FC Barcelona side were able to keep up their good run of form.
After Fidel opened the scoring, Ferran Torres scored his first La Liga goal for the Catalans, before Memphis Depay converted a late penalty in resounding fashion. That makes it three league wins in a row now for Barca and their ever-improving attack.
In addition to their successful week on the pitch, Real Madrid were celebrating off it too. March 6th was the club's 120th birthday, as the club was founded as Madrid Foot Ball Club on March 6th, 1902. Since then, Real Madrid have become one of the biggest sporting institutions in the world and have won title after title, including 13 European Cups and 34 La Liga championships.
Granada CF have taken the decision to move on from Robert Moreno, with the coach sacked following a run of nine matches without a victory.
Their latest poor result was a 1-2 loss at Valencia CF, which provoked this change that sees B team coach Rubén Torrecilla take over for the time being.
Real Betis vs Valencia CF will be the final of this season's Copa del Rey, with those two sides securing passage to the showpiece event in midweek.
Real Betis scored a last-minute goal to draw 1-1 at home to Rayo Vallecano in their semi-final second leg, progressing 3-2 on aggregate, while Los Che's 1-0 win at home to Athletic Club saw them go through 2-1 on aggregate. Both fanbases celebrated like wild and are already looking forward to the final on April 23rd.