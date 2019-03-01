La Liga feature: Changes galore as Real Madrid and Barcelona are all set for second El Clasico

Solari effect
A former Real Madrid player and coach of the club's Castilla youth side, Solari has also introduced homegrown Sergio Reguilon, 22, into the team at left-back.
Reguilon's strong form has meant a reduced role for club vice-captain and icon Marcelo, who scored his team's goal at the Camp Nou in October and, if past selections are anything to go by, Marcelo might not make the XI on Saturday.
Excellent contribution
Others to have made an excellent contribution as Madrid's results and performances have improved over recent months have been tactically intelligent winger Lucas Vazquez and fit again right-back Dani Carvajal, neither of whom started at the Camp Nou earlier in the season.
Senior Los Blancos stars including Karim Benzema, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric have also returned to better form as the campaign has progressed.
Bernabeu the venue
The last four months have also brought plenty of changes at the Camp Nou.
Barcelona moved in the January transfer window to sign Ghanaian international Kevin-Prince Boateng and Colombian defender Jeison Murillo, who could both potentially make their El Clasico debuts at Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.
Big impression
Less happily for Barcelona, emerging midfield star Arthur, so impressive in his first El Clasico, will be missing this weekend due to a hamstring injury.
But fellow Brazilian Malcom showed in February's Copa del Rey semifinal first leg Clasico that he can make a big impression against Madrid.
Messi magic
One significant feature of October's match was that blaugrana talisman Lionel Messi missed a El Clasico for the first time in 11 years.
The Argentinian has long since recovered from that unfortunately-timed arm injury, with his goals and performances having fired Barcelona into a lead at the top of the La Liga table.
Drama is guaranteed
The current standings mean Real Madrid go into Saturday's game really needing to reverse October's result and take the three points.
A lot has changed over the intervening months, but more drama is all but guaranteed at the Santiago Bernabeu this weekend. With El Clasico it couldn't be any other way!