La Liga feature: Know more about giant killers Granada

By
Granada
The club hails from one of Spain's most iconic cities.

Bengaluru, October 4: Granada, who tale on Real Madrid this weekend, returned to La Liga this season on the back of a second-place finish in LaLiga SmartBank 2018-19.

A storied club now in their 24th top-flight season, Granada have a long-standing 'Giant Killers' reputation, an identity they have embraced since the 1970s.

The club hails from one of Spain's most iconic, historic cities, which is a must-visit destination for history buffs, travel lovers and, of course, football fans.

Their nickname, los Nazaries, refers to the Nasrid dynasty, the last Muslim dynasty to the Emirate of Granada (1230-1492) as part of the medieval domain of Al Andalus which at its height covered most of modern-day Spain and Portugal.

Granada also have a curious connection to two of world football's greatest-ever players -- Johan Cruyff and Diego Maradona. The Dutch master made his La Liga debut for Barcelona against Granada in 1973, while the only time Maradona ever played together with his two brothers on the same team was for Granada in a friendly game against Swedish side Malmo FF in 1987.

With MSL inputs, myKhel.com looks at some factors which have contributed to the success of the club.

Soldado factor

Granada certainly have firepower at their disposal this season, with experienced La Liga striker Roberto Soldado joining last season's top scorer Antonio Puertas in attack.

But their side's greatest strength, however, lies in their defence. Granada conceded just 28 goals in 42 matches on their way to promotion last season. Portuguese goalkeeper Rui Silva in particular has been a strong influence behind the defensive line since arriving in 2017 from Nacional de Madeira.

Cool Martinez

Granada reversed a trend of regular managerial changes (seven between 2016 and 2018) with the appointment of Diego Martinez in the summer of 2018. The 38-year-old's first season in charge could hardly have gone better, storming the table and securing promotion with a week to spare.

Martinez, who hails from Spain's north-western Galicia region, previously managed Osasuna in the second tier and is now managing in La Liga for the first time in his career.

Nuevo Los Carmenes

Nuevo Los Carmenes

The Nuevo Los Carmenes is home for Granada. As the name implies, the stadium is relatively new, having been inaugurated in 1995 with a friendly between Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen.

With a capacity for around 19,000 fans, the club's home stadium has also hosted Spanish national team games. Spain are actually undefeated in the city, with a record of eight wins and one draw.

Greatest moment

Greatest moment

Granada have been crowned champions of Spain's second division, La Liga SmartBank, on three occasions (1940/41, 1956/57 and 1967/68).

Following that first title-winning season, the club comfortably secured top-flight survival and defeated Barcelona 6-0 along the way. That day of that momentous victory, February 15, 1942, has gone down in Granada history.

Story first published: Friday, October 4, 2019, 12:11 [IST]
