La Liga feature: Know more about giant killers Granada

Soldado factor
Granada certainly have firepower at their disposal this season, with experienced La Liga striker Roberto Soldado joining last season's top scorer Antonio Puertas in attack.
But their side's greatest strength, however, lies in their defence. Granada conceded just 28 goals in 42 matches on their way to promotion last season. Portuguese goalkeeper Rui Silva in particular has been a strong influence behind the defensive line since arriving in 2017 from Nacional de Madeira.
Cool Martinez
Granada reversed a trend of regular managerial changes (seven between 2016 and 2018) with the appointment of Diego Martinez in the summer of 2018. The 38-year-old's first season in charge could hardly have gone better, storming the table and securing promotion with a week to spare.
Martinez, who hails from Spain's north-western Galicia region, previously managed Osasuna in the second tier and is now managing in La Liga for the first time in his career.
Nuevo Los Carmenes
The Nuevo Los Carmenes is home for Granada. As the name implies, the stadium is relatively new, having been inaugurated in 1995 with a friendly between Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen.
With a capacity for around 19,000 fans, the club's home stadium has also hosted Spanish national team games. Spain are actually undefeated in the city, with a record of eight wins and one draw.
Greatest moment
Granada have been crowned champions of Spain's second division, La Liga SmartBank, on three occasions (1940/41, 1956/57 and 1967/68).
Following that first title-winning season, the club comfortably secured top-flight survival and defeated Barcelona 6-0 along the way. That day of that momentous victory, February 15, 1942, has gone down in Granada history.