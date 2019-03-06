La Liga feature: Real Sociedad ties up with YUWA to spread the love for football in India

Beyond sports
Ten players, future coaches, and two existing coaches, accompanied by a tutor and the director of the NGO are being given the opportunity to hone their skills under the direct guidance of mentors from Real Sociedad.
Over a course of two weeks, they will stay at the Mayo Olarain School and be part of programs that will ensure a holistic growth which goes beyond sports and inculcate the knowledge, these future coaches can pass down to sports men and women of India.
Direct connect
This initiative aims at building a direct connect with the aspiring footballers in the rural India making sure deserving talents get access to world class training.
In addition to football classes, they are also exposed to the Zubieta curriculum of education along with others living at the Olarain Residence Hall, giving them an opportunity to continue their studies.
Unforgettable experience
In their free time they are let to explore the city, understand local culture and practice water sports, making their stay an unforgettable experience.
Real Sociedad Fundazioa Director Andoni Iraola, Director, said, "The YUWA project is very important to us. We have been collaborating with them over the last two years and what we are doing, together with other collaborators, is changing the lives of these young people.
Impact in India
"These girls, who are leaders in their communities in India, are learning a way to train and a methodology that they will implement back home and, above all, they are learning values and a way of living that will later have an impact in India.
Real Sociedad has its fundamental lever in football, but we are aware that our strength and responsibility go beyond football, and this project is an example of that commitment," Iraola added.
Invested heavily
Additionally, La Liga has invested heavily into promoting the growth of football in India, with various initiatives being taken in the region.
La Liga Football Schools across the country, with Spanish leading coaches from the country are coaching young Indian students, all La Liga matches from 2018/19 season are available for free for Indian audiences on Facebook Watch, and Girona FC travelled to India for pre-season games.