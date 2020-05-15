Football
La Liga feature: The story behind matchday posters of Leganes

By
Leganes
Before each matchday, Leganes produce promotional posters that have gone viral around the world.

Bengaluru, May 15: Football is supposed to be fun. And nowhere is that clearer than at Leganes, the La Liga club that has over the past few seasons had a lot of fun with the marketing material ahead of every home game.

Before each match at their Butarque stadium, the Leganes marketing team produce a pair of promotional posters many of which have gone viral around the world.

By injecting humour into the way they promote their upcoming fixtures, Leganes have won admiration from across the footballing community, both in Spain and abroad.

They have become renowned for it. Perhaps most importantly, though, the club is experiencing a boom at the ticket offices and attendances have been growing and growing since the club won its first ever promotion to La Liga in the summer of 2016.

By working with Alberto Pascual and Sergio Cid of the Hugin & Munin marketing agency, Leganes started to launch their now-famous posters, with the reasoning being that humour can appeal to both home and away fans when it comes to promoting attendance at matches.

Story first published: Friday, May 15, 2020, 11:34 [IST]
