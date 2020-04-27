La Liga feature: The story behind squadron of planes on Getafe badge

Bengaluru, April 27: Getafe have been flying high in La Liga over the past few campaigns, particularly in the 2019-20 season in which they currently stand fifth and are within striking distance of a Champions League spot.
Fittingly, the club's players have been doing so with airplanes on their chests; if one looks closely at the club's badge, they will see that it proudly features a squadron of planes.
There is a very good reason for this, stemming from the aeronautical traditions of the municipality in which Getafe lies, just south of Madrid city centre. The Getafe Air Base was opened in 1911 as one of the country's first military air stations and has over the years come to be known as the 'cradle' of Spanish aviation. It has long been a pillar of the city's economy, with thousands employed by the air force or in the factories based on the site.
These strong airborne traditions, combined with the fact that the Getafe base predates Madrid's international airport at Barajas on the other side of the city by some two decades, led to the decision to reference the air base when the crest for the Getafe municipality was redesigned in 1967.
Previously the crest had highlighted the claim that Getafe, and specifically its Cerro de los Angeles hill, lay at the very centre of the Iberian Peninsula, and not the Puerta del Sol square in Madrid city centre from where all official distances are measured. But the new crest designed by council member Jesus Martinez instead featured a crown, a cross with a sacred heart and, most intriguingly, a squadron of airplanes. While this crest has since been slightly tweaked and redesigned by Martínez's grandson Pablo in 2012, it has largely remained the same and has been the official crest of Getafe for over half a century.
When the current incarnation of Getafe CF was founded in 1983, the club's badge was designed using this crest of the municipality, adding a blue band with a football and keeping the airplanes along with the cross.
Since then, there have been airplanes on Getafe shirts whenever Los Azulones ("The Blues") have taken to the field. It's unique, and no other club in LaLiga Santander can say they have anything similar featured on their badge.
Getafe's badge is special, without doubt. It's one that can trace its roots back to the birth of Spanish aviation, and specifically an Air Base which will soon celebrate its 110th anniversary.
(With MSL Media inputs)