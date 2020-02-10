La Liga feature: Three-pronged strategy to keep match-fixers at bay

Prevention
La Liga's prevention stage consists of educational workshops that are carried out with the protagonists themselves, the players.
"The players are aware of the risks that come with being involved in match-fixing and of La Liga's efforts to try to prevent it," said Varas.
Monitoring
On the technical side, La Liga monitors the live action to help analysts detect any suspicious activity. The Tyche 3.0 software, developed in-house by the league, analyses more than 800,000 records per day from the world's 40 leading betting companies.
According to Jose Ignacio Arbea, integrity and security director at La Liga, this makes the software "the world's most advanced tool in its field."
Reporting
In the rare cases where suspicious activity has been detected, La Liga is in a strong position to take decisive action.
Thanks to its close working relationship with the Spanish national police, analyst reports from Tyche 3.0 can be used as evidence of a crime and processed accordingly, with the assistance of the general directorate for the regulation of gambling (DGOJ).
Result oriented
The authenticity of football is key to the sport's global popularity. To uphold this status, it is important to invest in security and integrity practices, eliminating the risks of match-fixing or corruption
As recent activities have demonstrated, it is a system that gets results.