La Liga feature: Three-pronged strategy to keep match-fixers at bay

By
La Liga
La Liga has designed one of the most comprehensive approaches to keep match-fixers out of football.

Bengaluru, February 10: Through its unique three-pronged approach featruring- prevention, monitoring and reporting - La Liga has been able to keep the match-fixers out of football.

The competition's internal department of integrity and security, a team of law enforcement and technology experts, has committed significant resources to ensure that matches are free from corruption.

The department brings together clubs, analysts and police forces to tackle the problem from every possible angle.

The three-pronged strategy combines in-house technology with club workshops and police collaboration. Approach has placed La Liga at the forefront of this global issue and led to several meaningful actions in recent years.

"The number of cases of match-fixing in professional football has significantly fallen," Pedro Varas, the head of La Liga's department of integrity and security, explained.

"Nowadays, all matches in La Liga are monitored, as well as most of those in the third and fourth tiers. This makes it very unlikely for a possible case of match-fixing to not be detected."

Prevention

Prevention

La Liga's prevention stage consists of educational workshops that are carried out with the protagonists themselves, the players.

"The players are aware of the risks that come with being involved in match-fixing and of La Liga's efforts to try to prevent it," said Varas.

Monitoring

Monitoring

On the technical side, La Liga monitors the live action to help analysts detect any suspicious activity. The Tyche 3.0 software, developed in-house by the league, analyses more than 800,000 records per day from the world's 40 leading betting companies.

According to Jose Ignacio Arbea, integrity and security director at La Liga, this makes the software "the world's most advanced tool in its field."

Reporting

Reporting

In the rare cases where suspicious activity has been detected, La Liga is in a strong position to take decisive action.

Thanks to its close working relationship with the Spanish national police, analyst reports from Tyche 3.0 can be used as evidence of a crime and processed accordingly, with the assistance of the general directorate for the regulation of gambling (DGOJ).

Result oriented

Result oriented

The authenticity of football is key to the sport's global popularity. To uphold this status, it is important to invest in security and integrity practices, eliminating the risks of match-fixing or corruption

As recent activities have demonstrated, it is a system that gets results.

(Source: MSL Media)

Story first published: Monday, February 10, 2020, 14:28 [IST]
