La Liga feature: Tighter than ever

Bengaluru, November 9: With almost one third of the 2021-22 La Liga season in the books, the top-flight of Spanish football remains tighter than ever at the top.
Real Sociedad are the current leaders, with the Basque side having collected 28 points from their first 13 matches as they mount a serious title challenge.
Following La Real are Real Madrid and Sevilla on 27 points, Atletico Madrid on 23, Real Betis on 21 and then newly promoted Rayo Vallecano round out the European qualification positions with 20 points so far.
The gap between the leaders and the team in sixth is just eight points, less compared to other European leagues.
In the Bundesliga it's nine, in Ligue 1 it's 12 and in Serie A there is a 13-point gap between first place and sixth
The goal difference numbers are testament to just how competitive a division La Liga Santander is.
Real Madrid currently have the largest with +15, but that is a smaller goal difference than the leaders in this category in England, Germany, France and Italy.
The La Liga economic control framework has then ensured that clubs are spending within their means. These two factors have been key to improving the quality of the division's smaller sides and making for a more competitive and compelling spectacle. This is how Real Sociedad can convince and afford to keep a player like Euro 2020 revelation Alexander Isak or bring in a savvy veteran like David Silva. It's how Real Betis can pay for a World Cup winner like Nabil Fekir or how Rayo Vallecano can secure the services of an all-time great finisher like Radamel Falcao.
These players have been key to pushing their current clubs higher and higher up the La Liga Santander standings, a table where teams are constantly switching positions. The final two thirds of the campaign really should be fascinating.