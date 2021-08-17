La Liga feature: Title contenders begin on a winning note

Wins for big four
The top four from last season all kicked off their campaigns with victories. Champions Atletico Madrid edged out a hard-fought 2-1 win at RC Celta, as cross-city rivals Real Madrid eased to a 4-1 win over Alaves with karim Benzema doing the star turn with a brace.
Barcelona kicked off the post-Messi era with a big 4-2 win over Real Sociedad, while Sevilla FC beat promoted Rayo Vallecano 3-0 thanks to a Youssef En Nesyri penalty and a brace from new signing Erik Lamela. The big four have all started on the front foot.
Oblak makes history
Jan Oblak wrote himself into the Atletico Madrid history books once again following his appearance against RC Celta.
The Slovenian has now played 304 matches with the capital city side, overtaking Abel Resino to become the goalkeeper with the most appearances in Rojiblanco history.
Moreno to stay with Villarreal
Gerard Moreno is one of the best forwards in Europe and the Spaniard has committed his long-term future to Villarreal, putting pen to paper on a new deal until 2027.
The player shared the news on his social media channels, expressing his delight at the fact that he will keep wearing yellow for several more years.
Blow for Aguero
Sergio Agüero was hoping to get his Barcelona career up and running this week, but the Argentinian marksman has been dealt a major blow as a calf injury will keep him on the sidelines for 10 weeks.
He is now expected to be back in late October only.