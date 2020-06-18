Football
La Liga: Joao Felix stars as Atletico Madrid rout Osasuna

Joao Felix
Atletico Madrid's record signing Joao Felix was in a class of his own. Image: Twitter

Bengaluru, June 18: Joao Felix scored a brace as Atletico Madrid thrashed Osasuna 5-0 away from home in La Liga to secure their biggest win of the season and give a huge boost to their chances of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

Atleti's record signing Felix put the visiting side ahead by arriving in the box and drilling the loose ball into the top corner in the 27th minute, scoring again soon after the re-start by nudging home a fine pass from Diego Costa.

Substitute Marcos Llorente stretched Atleti's lead in the 79th and laid on passes for Alvaro Morata and Yannick Carrasco to complete the drubbing.

The victory took Diego Simeone's side into fourth place in the standings on 49 points after 29 games, two ahead of fifth-placed Real Sociedad who visit Alaves. Osasuna are 11th on 35.

Results | Points Table | Fixtures

"We have a brilliant squad and if we can keep performing like we did today we can go as far as we want to," said the Atletico coach.

Atletico had a subdued return to action after Spanish football's three-month hiatus due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by drawing 1-1 at Athletic Bilbao.

La Liga: Atletico Madrid held again on return to Spanish league

But against Osasuna they produced a defiant response and after edging a difficult first half showed no mercy in the second, obliterating their previous best tally of two goals in any away game this campaign.

Felix and Costa did most of the heavy lifting in attack to break down a rigid Osasuna but Simeone will be equally pleased with the attitude of his substitutes.

Llorente showed nimble feet to dance past three defenders to score a third goal in his last three outings, after netting twice to knock Liverpool out of the Champions League in March.

The midfielder played a cross-field ball to Morata who was initially ruled offside after slotting home but the goal was awarded after a VAR review.

Carrasco, another substitute, chased down an Osasuna defender to play in Llorente, who passed back for the Belgian to score his first goal since returning to Atletico from Chinese club Dalian Yifang.

Atletico's next tie is a home game against Real Valladolid on Sunday while Osasuna travel to Valencia the same day.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Story first published: Thursday, June 18, 2020, 8:51 [IST]
