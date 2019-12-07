La Liga joint leaders Barcelona and Real Madrid back in action

Real Madrid vs Espanyol
Saturday's action begins as Real Madrid host Espanyol with the two teams currently in very contrasting form.
Los Blancos' current La Liga topscorer Karim Benzema has six goals in his last six games against Los Periquitos, including a superbly taken double last January.
Granada vs Alaves
Granada's form has faded recently after their fine start and they now sit 10th, with equal number of wins as defeats (six) and goals scored and conceded (20).
Saturday's visitors to Los Carmenes are Deportivo Alaves, whose strike pair Lucas Perez and Joselu are both in excellent form.
Levante vs Valencia
The city derby between Levante and Valencia should be a cracker, with the teams currently separated by just three points and three places in the La Liga table.
Los Granotas are strong at home with four wins and just one loss in seven outings, while Los Che are formidable on the road, so a match in the spirit of last season's entertaining 2-2 draw looks a distinct possibility.
Valladolid vs Sociedad
Real Valladolid have slipped downwards while not scoring across their last three La Liga fixtures, and now host Real Sociedad who have found the net in all but one of their 15 games so far.
History suggests the points might be shared however following four consecutive draws in this fixture.