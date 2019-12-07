Football
La Liga joint leaders Barcelona and Real Madrid back in action

By
Lionel Messi
Newly crowned Ballon d’Or 2019 winner Lionel Messi will lead Barcelona out at the Camp Nou against Mallorca.

Bengaluru, December 7: Joint leaders Barcelona and Real Madrid headline another round of intriguing La Liga fixtures including Valencia city derby and relegation six pointer at Butarque.

Third-placed Sevilla remain right in a historically tight title race with Basque side Athletic Club and Real Sociedad also showing championship form through recent weeks, while this weekend's games should also help clarify the situation towards the bottom as we move towards the winter break.

The action began with Villarreal holding Atletico de Madrid to a goalless draw as both teams were looking for a lift after disappointing defeats last weekend.

Results | Points Table | Fixtures

This has traditionally always been a tricky fixture for Diego Simeone's men, with two draws and two Villarreal wins over the last four seasons.

The Balearic Islanders have yet to pick up a point away in 2019-20 but did pick up a creditable 1-1 in this fixture in 2010 when Messi also scored.

With MSL Media inputs, myKhel.com looks at some of the other important fixtures of La Liga's Week 16.

Real Madrid vs Espanyol

Saturday's action begins as Real Madrid host Espanyol with the two teams currently in very contrasting form.

Los Blancos' current La Liga topscorer Karim Benzema has six goals in his last six games against Los Periquitos, including a superbly taken double last January.

Granada vs Alaves

Granada's form has faded recently after their fine start and they now sit 10th, with equal number of wins as defeats (six) and goals scored and conceded (20).

Saturday's visitors to Los Carmenes are Deportivo Alaves, whose strike pair Lucas Perez and Joselu are both in excellent form.

Levante vs Valencia

The city derby between Levante and Valencia should be a cracker, with the teams currently separated by just three points and three places in the La Liga table.

Los Granotas are strong at home with four wins and just one loss in seven outings, while Los Che are formidable on the road, so a match in the spirit of last season's entertaining 2-2 draw looks a distinct possibility.

Valladolid vs Sociedad

Real Valladolid have slipped downwards while not scoring across their last three La Liga fixtures, and now host Real Sociedad who have found the net in all but one of their 15 games so far.

History suggests the points might be shared however following four consecutive draws in this fixture.

Story first published: Saturday, December 7, 2019, 8:46 [IST]
