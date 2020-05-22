La Liga Lockdown Diaries: Work continues at Bernabeu, New store in Bilbao

Garcia renews deal
It was confirmed last week that Alaves captain Manu Garcia is renewing his contract to stay at the club through next season.
This means that he will still be at the Basque club, the club he supported as a child, when they celebrate their 100th anniversary in 2021.
New store in Bilbao
Athletic Club were celebrating the week as they opened up a new club megastore in the touristic heart of Bilbao.
Located just metres from the Guggenheim Museum, the shop stands out thanks to the distinctive red and white club colours.
Mourning a legend
Former Real Betis striker Attila Ladinsky passed away at the age of 70. The Hungarian played for Los Verdiblancos between 1975 and 1978 and became a fan favourite after scoring several crucial goals in big matches.
Ladinsky was one of many Hungarians to star in La Liga in the post-war period, along with Laszlo Kubala, Ferenc Puskas and Zoltan Czibor.
Iturra retires
Chilean midfielder Manuel Iturra has decided to hang up his boots at the age of 35.
Iturra was most recently playing for CD Iquique in Chile, but spent much of his career in La Liga with Villarreal, Malaga, Rayo Vallecano, Granada and Real Murcia.He played a total of 118 matches in Spain's top tier.