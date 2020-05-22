Football
La Liga Lockdown Diaries: Work continues at Bernabeu, New store in Bilbao

By
Santiago Bernabeu
The coronavirus-related break has allowed for renovation at Santiago Bernabeu to take place quicker.

Bengaluru, May 22: As the world of football slowly returns back to the action following the disruption created by the novel coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic, the La Liga is also abuzz with activities as the teams resumed training despite the lockdown as they stepped up their preparations for the proposed return of competitive action in June.

Players trained while keeping their distance and various other protocols were in place to ensure that the return to work was as safe and responsible as possible leeping in mind the restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 threat.

While May would normally be a busy time for Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu, the coronavirus-related pause in the football calendar has allowed for the redevelopment work at the stadium to take place at a quicker-than-expected pace.

With MSL Media inputs, myKhel.com looks at what what has been dominating the football scenario in La Liga in the last week.

Garcia renews deal

Garcia renews deal

It was confirmed last week that Alaves captain Manu Garcia is renewing his contract to stay at the club through next season.

This means that he will still be at the Basque club, the club he supported as a child, when they celebrate their 100th anniversary in 2021.

New store in Bilbao

New store in Bilbao

Athletic Club were celebrating the week as they opened up a new club megastore in the touristic heart of Bilbao.

Located just metres from the Guggenheim Museum, the shop stands out thanks to the distinctive red and white club colours.

Mourning a legend

Mourning a legend

Former Real Betis striker Attila Ladinsky passed away at the age of 70. The Hungarian played for Los Verdiblancos between 1975 and 1978 and became a fan favourite after scoring several crucial goals in big matches.

Ladinsky was one of many Hungarians to star in La Liga in the post-war period, along with Laszlo Kubala, Ferenc Puskas and Zoltan Czibor.

Iturra retires

Iturra retires

Chilean midfielder Manuel Iturra has decided to hang up his boots at the age of 35.

Iturra was most recently playing for CD Iquique in Chile, but spent much of his career in La Liga with Villarreal, Malaga, Rayo Vallecano, Granada and Real Murcia.He played a total of 118 matches in Spain's top tier.

Story first published: Friday, May 22, 2020, 9:02 [IST]
