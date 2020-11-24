La Liga on social media: Clubs join the fun as Twitter launches fleets

Bengaluru, November 24: Clubs across Spain were busy on social media as the Spanish La Liga action returned after the international break in the past weekend.
The week that went by saw Twitter launch Fleets, a new function that allows users to make posts that disappear after 24 hours.
With MSL Media inputs, myKhel.com takes a quick look at some of the top social media moments from around La Liga in the week.
Twitter Fleets
With Twitter launching Fleets, several La Liga Santander clubs have already joined in the fun.
Real Madrid even gave Fleets a special welcome by printing a unique football shirt.
Going crazy over the Copa del Rey draw
The draw has been made for the first round of the 2020/21 Copa del Rey and several fourth-tier clubs have been drawn against LaLiga Santander sides. For these small clubs, this is a dream come true and several of them shared their excitement with fans on social media. CE Cardassar and Terrassa FC, for example, shared videos of the moment they found out they'd be facing Atlético Madrid and Valencia.