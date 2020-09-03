Football
La Liga on social media: Ramos, Kroos congratulate Raul's team

By
Ramos and Kroos
Sergio Ramos and Toni Kroos were among those who sent congratulatory messages to Real Madrid's youth team.

Bengaluru, September 3: The calendar for the new La Liga season is out with the top tier of Spanish football set to begin on September 12.

With the premier competitions of UEFA -- Champions League and Europa League -- ending only in late August due to break forced by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, most of the La Liga players were still in action as recently as last month.

Despite the off-season break, the Spanish clubs and players are still remaining active on social media as they prepare for the 2020-21 season.

With MSL Media inputs, myKhel.com looks at the creativity of these clubs and their players on social media.

Congratulating Raul's team

Real Madrid won the UEFA Youth League for the first time, defeating Benfica 3-2 in the final in Nyon, Switzerland. Following that success, several members of the Real Madrid first team congratulated coach Raul and his youngsters via social media.

Toni Kroos and Sergio Ramos were among those who sent messages of congratulations.

Welcoming new arrivals

It is tradition at Spanish clubs for rookies who have just arrived to perform a song for the rest of the squad as part of their initiation and this has been happening across the country during pre-season.

At Levante UD, for example, new signing Jorge De Frutos sang a song by rock duo Estopa, while Takefusa Kubo entertained his new Villarreal CF teammates by singing the theme song from Doraemon.

Unique season ticket campaigns

Spanish clubs have become famous for their creative marketing campaigns for selling season tickets, but this summer's campaigns have been quite different given everything that has happened with the COVID-19 pandemic.

With fans unable to go to the stadiums since March, it is a very different situation to usual, but the creativity is as present as ever. There have been some eye-catching and emotional campaigns so far, such as the one from newly promoted Cadiz CF.

Goodbye to a legendary fan

Jesus Arrizabalaga, a legendary Athletic Club fan, passed away this past week at the age of 89. He was well-known around Bilbao and stood out for his special headwear, which is why he was known as ‘El De La Txapela', or ‘The One With The Hat' in English.

Following the news of his death, Athletic Club paid tribute to him on social media.

Story first published: Thursday, September 3, 2020, 15:09 [IST]
