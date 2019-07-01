Football

La Liga president: I'd prefer Neymar doesn't join Barcelona

By Opta
Neymar

Madrid, July 1: La Liga president Javier Tebas insisted he would prefer for Neymar not to return to Barcelona, questioning the forward's behaviour.

Neymar is heavily linked with a return to Camp Nou, two years after a world-record €222million switch to Paris Saint-Germain.

It comes after PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said in June the Ligue 1 giants would no longer put up with any "celebrity behaviour" at the club.

Tebas questioned Neymar's behaviour on Sunday (June 30), saying he did not want Barca to sign the superstar forward again.

"I prefer that Neymar does not return to Barca," he told Onda Cero.

"We always want to bring great players, but in the case of Neymar that behaviour is not good for the competition because in the end the news is if the player has done this or that.

"We have worked a lot in LaLiga to maintain the values and we don't want to change the image."

Barcelona are also expected to sign Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid, while several of their players are linked with moves away to fund that switch and Neymar's return.

Tebas talked up Neymar's talent, but was unsure whether the 27-year-old set a good example off the pitch.

"He can be a great player, but the behaviour is very important in the values we transmit in the competition," he said.

"If outside the field the example is not correct, I prefer that he doesn't return to La Liga because he is not a good example."

Story first published: Monday, July 1, 2019, 7:30 [IST]
