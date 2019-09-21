Football
La Liga preview: Sevilla welcome Real Madrid with thrills and spills likely through the weekend

By
Zinedine Zidane
Zinedine Zidane's side are just two points and two places behind the leaders.

Bengaluru, September 21: La Liga leaders Sevilla welcome Real Madrid on Sunday (September 22), with more thrills and spills likely throughout the weekend up and down the table.

Seven teams are currently within three points of Sevilla at the top, after an exciting start to the 2019-20 campaign.

It has been filled with surprises, with the latest round of games also offering others lower down the early table to kickstart their campaigns.

La Liga Fixtures | Points Table

Sevilla have 10 points from their first four games under new coach Julen Lopetegui, with ex-Eibar midfielder Joan Jordan and on loan from Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon in great form.

Benzema in form

Benzema in form

But Zinedine Zidane's side are just two points and two places behind the leaders, with La Liga's current 'Pichichi' top-scorer Karim Benzema in top form.

Adding to the intrigue is Los Blancos have lost each of their last four LaLiga visits to the Estadio Sanchez Pizjuan, including 0-3 last season.

Lopetegui back

Lopetegui back

That was the match during which the Andalusians current coach Julen Lopetegui was in charge of Madrid, where he had a short spell.

Saturday's programme starts at the Estadio de la Ceramica where Villarreal host Valladolid, with both teams having had steady starts including a win and two draws from their four outings so far.

Barcelona vs Granada

Barcelona vs Granada

Atletico Madrid will be looking to bounce back from last week's first defeat of the campaign at Real Sociedad when they host Celta Vigo on Saturday - Atletico have won eight of their last nine home La Liga games, while Celta have not won any of their last 13 on the road.

Saturday's fixture sees Barcelona likely to bring both Lionel Messi and Ansu Fati to Granada's Nuevo Estadio de los Carmenes, where the home side will be confident having won their most recent outings at Espanyol and Celta Vigo.

Basque derby

Basque derby

Sunday's action starts with Mallorca at Getafe's Coliseum Alfonso Perez. Neither Valencia nor Leganes will be fully happy with their starts to the new La Liga campaign, so Sunday's meeting at Mestalla offers a chance for either to get a badly needed three points.

By contrast both Athletic Bilbao and Alaves have begun very positively, meaning that their Basque derby meeting at San Mames on Sunday is likely to be a cracker.

(With MSL Media inputs)


Story first published: Saturday, September 21, 2019, 12:21 [IST]
