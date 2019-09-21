La Liga preview: Sevilla welcome Real Madrid with thrills and spills likely through the weekend

Benzema in form
But Zinedine Zidane's side are just two points and two places behind the leaders, with La Liga's current 'Pichichi' top-scorer Karim Benzema in top form.
Adding to the intrigue is Los Blancos have lost each of their last four LaLiga visits to the Estadio Sanchez Pizjuan, including 0-3 last season.
Lopetegui back
That was the match during which the Andalusians current coach Julen Lopetegui was in charge of Madrid, where he had a short spell.
Saturday's programme starts at the Estadio de la Ceramica where Villarreal host Valladolid, with both teams having had steady starts including a win and two draws from their four outings so far.
Barcelona vs Granada
Atletico Madrid will be looking to bounce back from last week's first defeat of the campaign at Real Sociedad when they host Celta Vigo on Saturday - Atletico have won eight of their last nine home La Liga games, while Celta have not won any of their last 13 on the road.
Saturday's fixture sees Barcelona likely to bring both Lionel Messi and Ansu Fati to Granada's Nuevo Estadio de los Carmenes, where the home side will be confident having won their most recent outings at Espanyol and Celta Vigo.
Basque derby
Sunday's action starts with Mallorca at Getafe's Coliseum Alfonso Perez. Neither Valencia nor Leganes will be fully happy with their starts to the new La Liga campaign, so Sunday's meeting at Mestalla offers a chance for either to get a badly needed three points.
By contrast both Athletic Bilbao and Alaves have begun very positively, meaning that their Basque derby meeting at San Mames on Sunday is likely to be a cracker.