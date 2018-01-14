La Liga: Real Madrid slump further; Atletico, Valencia win away from home

Bengaluru, January 14: La Liga champions Real Madrid slumped further after losing 0-1 to Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday (Janaury 13). Second-placed Atletico Madrid were 1-0 winners at Eibar.
Although Zinedine Zidane's men dominated the game, a momentary lapse of concentration cost them dear in the 87th minute. Pablo Fornals chipped over Real goalkeeper Keylor Navas following a rebound on a counter by Villarreal.
Earlier, Real were denied a penalty when Alvaro Gonzalez used his arm to block a shot by Gareth Bale.
Villarreal goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo had a busy day. Fortunately for him, Bale's header in the first half was ruled offside. Yet, he blocked Marcelo's powerful shot as well as a Ronaldo free-kick. Asenjo also made a point-blank save to deny Ronaldo just before the break.
The story of Atletico Madrid too was similar to Villarreal. Goalkeeper Jan Oblak had to come to their rescue several times during the game against Eibar.
Atletico went ahead in the 27th minute after Antoine Griezmann fed Kevin Gameiro from the right, who netted past a charging Eibar goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic from close.
Oblak brilliantly stopped a Joan Jordan header from rolling into the net in the 61st minute. He then kept out a low effort off a corner by Takashi Inui.
Valencia, who are third on the table, beat Deportivo La Coruna 2-1.
Goncalo Guedes was lucky with his goal for Valencia in the 37th minute after a blunder by Deportivo goalkeeper Ruben. Rodrigo doubled Valencia's lead in the 60th minute in a game where new recruit Francis Coquelin from Arsenal made his debut for Valencia.
Florin Andone scored the lone goal for Deportivo three minutes before time.