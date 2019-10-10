La Liga review: An action-packed weekend

Messi scores
Injury issues have plagued Lionel Messi's start to the 2019-20 campaign but the Barcelona talisman is starting to look like himself again.
He scored a trademark freekick in Barcelona's 4-0 win over Sevilla on Sunday night, leading his side to a three-point haul that propels them into second in the table.
Torres' special week
It was great week for Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres. He started the week by signing a new contract that runs to 2024.
He was then called up for the senior Spain squad for the first time before netting his first La Liga goal against Osasuna, albeit in a 1-2 defeat.
Osasuna on song
Osasuna's come-from-behind 2-1 win over Villarreal means they have extended their unbeaten run at home in league matches to 29 games.
Not since April 1, 2018, have they failed to collect at least a point at their El Sadar home stadium, a ground bursting with atmosphere.
Huesca's campaign
The 2018-19 was a special season for SD Huesca, even if it ended in relegation and a behind-the-scenes documentary has been released which will allow fans of Spanish football to see first-hand the drama and ups and downs of such a momentous season.
‘Huesca: Beyond a Dream' is now available on Amazon Prime and well worth a watch.