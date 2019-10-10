Football
La Liga review: An action-packed weekend

By
Real Madrid
An entertaining top-of-the-table clash at the Santiago Bernabeu saw Real Madrid and Granada play out a six-goal thriller

Bengaluru, October 10: Before the international break began it was an action-packed weekend in the La Liga.

It started with an entertaining top-of-the-table clash at the Santiago Bernabeu which saw Real Madrid and Granada play out a six-goal thriller.

Zinedine Zidane's side ran out 4-2 winners in a match which saw Eden Hazard bag his first La Liga goal with a lovely chip.

Meanwhile, Mercurial Norwegian talent Martin Odegaard was named La Liga Player of the Month for September after a series of standout performances for Real Sociedad.

The 20-year-old has shown signs of finally breaking out at the highest level this month and was presented with the award by club legend Xabi Prieto before La Real's match against Getafe this weekend.

With MSL inputs, myKhel.com looks at some of the other highlights of the La Liga weekend.

Messi scores

Messi scores

Injury issues have plagued Lionel Messi's start to the 2019-20 campaign but the Barcelona talisman is starting to look like himself again.

He scored a trademark freekick in Barcelona's 4-0 win over Sevilla on Sunday night, leading his side to a three-point haul that propels them into second in the table.

Torres' special week

Torres' special week

It was great week for Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres. He started the week by signing a new contract that runs to 2024.

He was then called up for the senior Spain squad for the first time before netting his first La Liga goal against Osasuna, albeit in a 1-2 defeat.

Osasuna on song

Osasuna on song

Osasuna's come-from-behind 2-1 win over Villarreal means they have extended their unbeaten run at home in league matches to 29 games.

Not since April 1, 2018, have they failed to collect at least a point at their El Sadar home stadium, a ground bursting with atmosphere.

Huesca's campaign

Huesca's campaign

The 2018-19 was a special season for SD Huesca, even if it ended in relegation and a behind-the-scenes documentary has been released which will allow fans of Spanish football to see first-hand the drama and ups and downs of such a momentous season.

‘Huesca: Beyond a Dream' is now available on Amazon Prime and well worth a watch.

Story first published: Thursday, October 10, 2019, 11:53 [IST]
