La Liga review: Barcelona kick off the Setien era with a win

By
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi gave Quique Setien a winning start at Barcelona.

Bengaluru, January 22: An exciting La Liga weekend saw Lionel Messi's 14th goal of the season giving new Barcelona coach Quique Setiena a winning start at the Camp Nou.

Setien had replaced Ernesto Valverde in an unexpected managerial change at Barcelona and the former Las Palmas and Real Betis coach kicked off his tenure on a bright spot.

One remarkable aspect from Barcelona's 1-0 win over Granada was that the Catalans attempted over 1,000 passes during the match, demonstrating Setien's well-known adherence to Johan Cruyff's passing philosophy.

With MSL Media inputs, myKhel.com looks at some of the other highlights of the La Liga weekend whic saw champions Barcelona returning to the top of the standings.

Marti hits 100

Marti hits 100

The week saw striker Roger Marti made his 100th La Liga appearance for Levante against Alaves.

The prolific striker hit the milestone, during which time he has scored a creditable 26 top-flight goals for the club, in Levante's 0-1 home defeat to Alaves.

Sevilla sign En Nesyri

Sevilla sign En Nesyri

Youssef En Nesyri has a new club having swapped Leganes for Sevilla.

The prolific Moroccan striker made his debut for his new club, coming on in the second half of their 1-2 defeat at Real Madrid.

Guard of honour

Guard of honour

Real Madrid celebrated their recent Super Cup win ahead of their meeting with Sevilla, with captain Sergio Ramos - who was ruled out of the game with injury - taking to the pitch to raise the trophy in front of the home crowd.

The Sevilla players, meanwhile, performed a guard of honour for the Real Madrid side in a true show of sportsmanship.

Rodriguez follows Lainez's path

Rodriguez follows Lainez's path

The highly-touted Diego Lainez made the move from Mexican side Club America to join Real Betis last January and now another player has taken the same route.

Argentinian midfielder Guido Rodriguez swapped the yellow of Club America for the green and white of Real Betis, making his debut in the Andalusians' 3-0 win over Real Sociedad.

A derby to savour for Getafe

A derby to savour for Getafe

Getafe picked up an impressive 3-0 win over South Madrid rivals Leganes, thanks to goals from Leandro Cabrera, Allan Nyom and Jaime Mata.

Jose Bordalas' men scored all three goals in the first half, effectively wrapping up the game before half-time, to move into fifth place in the La Liga table.

12th time lucky

12th time lucky

At the 12th attempt, they did it. Eibar finally earned their first ever La Liga win over Atletico de Madrid, with goals from Esteban Burgos and Edu Exposito handing them a 2-0 win over Diego Simeone's side.

Despite beating them before when in the second tier, the Basques had suffered nine defeats and two draws since promotion to the top flight in 2014.

Raul shines on debut

Raul shines on debut

Raul de Tomas made his first La Liga appearance for his new club Espanyol and scored what would prove to be the winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal that keeps the Catalan club within touching distance of survival.

The striker had already scored for Espanyol in his Copa del Rey debut the previous weekend and now he has netted in his first league appearance for the Pericos too.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 22, 2020, 10:47 [IST]
