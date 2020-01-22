La Liga review: Barcelona kick off the Setien era with a win

Marti hits 100
The week saw striker Roger Marti made his 100th La Liga appearance for Levante against Alaves.
The prolific striker hit the milestone, during which time he has scored a creditable 26 top-flight goals for the club, in Levante's 0-1 home defeat to Alaves.
Sevilla sign En Nesyri
Youssef En Nesyri has a new club having swapped Leganes for Sevilla.
The prolific Moroccan striker made his debut for his new club, coming on in the second half of their 1-2 defeat at Real Madrid.
Guard of honour
Real Madrid celebrated their recent Super Cup win ahead of their meeting with Sevilla, with captain Sergio Ramos - who was ruled out of the game with injury - taking to the pitch to raise the trophy in front of the home crowd.
The Sevilla players, meanwhile, performed a guard of honour for the Real Madrid side in a true show of sportsmanship.
Rodriguez follows Lainez's path
The highly-touted Diego Lainez made the move from Mexican side Club America to join Real Betis last January and now another player has taken the same route.
Argentinian midfielder Guido Rodriguez swapped the yellow of Club America for the green and white of Real Betis, making his debut in the Andalusians' 3-0 win over Real Sociedad.
A derby to savour for Getafe
Getafe picked up an impressive 3-0 win over South Madrid rivals Leganes, thanks to goals from Leandro Cabrera, Allan Nyom and Jaime Mata.
Jose Bordalas' men scored all three goals in the first half, effectively wrapping up the game before half-time, to move into fifth place in the La Liga table.
12th time lucky
At the 12th attempt, they did it. Eibar finally earned their first ever La Liga win over Atletico de Madrid, with goals from Esteban Burgos and Edu Exposito handing them a 2-0 win over Diego Simeone's side.
Despite beating them before when in the second tier, the Basques had suffered nine defeats and two draws since promotion to the top flight in 2014.
Raul shines on debut
Raul de Tomas made his first La Liga appearance for his new club Espanyol and scored what would prove to be the winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal that keeps the Catalan club within touching distance of survival.
The striker had already scored for Espanyol in his Copa del Rey debut the previous weekend and now he has netted in his first league appearance for the Pericos too.