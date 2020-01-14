La Liga review: Good and bad news for Luis Suarez

New signing
Optimism abounds around the RCDE Stadium this week after Espanyol brought in frontman Raul de Tomas from Benfica as major reinforcement in their battle to avoid relegation. The Catalan side find themselves bottom of the table but with new coach Abelardo picking up a creditable draw against league leaders Barcelona in his first game in charge, RDT's signing could potentially signal the start of a resurgence.
The Spanish striker scored 14 La Liga goals for Rayo Vallecano last season and if he can produce something similar for Espanyol, they will feel confident of staying up.
First half record
As we sit at exactly the midway point in the La Liga season, Osasuna's Argentinian striker Chimy Avila has scored nine goals.
That is more than any other player for the club this century at this stage of the season.
Sebastian is back
Eibar have signed Sebastian Cristoforo, who arrives on loan from Fiorentina until the end of the season. The Uruguayan midfielder has enjoyed success in La Liga before, having previously played for Sevilla and Getafe.
Eibar will hope he can turn in the kinds of performances that will help the Basque side push on up the table.
Basque derby
The kick-off times have been released up to Matchday 23 which will take place from February 7 to 9.
The fixture list sees Real Sociedad host Athletic Club in a Basque derby and Real Madrid play away at Osasuna before Barcelona visit Real Betis.