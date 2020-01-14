Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

La Liga review: Good and bad news for Luis Suarez

By
Luis Suarez
After the surgery, Luis Suarez faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Bengaluru, January 14: An exciting La Liga weekend also saw Luis Suarez undergoing a successful surgery to repair the external meniscus in his right knee.

The operation was a success, but the Uruguayan now faces four months out, dealing a big blow to Barcelona's hopes of defending the La Liga title.

One of the reasons why Suarez's injury will be such a blow for Barcelona is the fact that he has been in such top form recently.

He picked up the December Player of the Month, scoring three goals and chipping in with another six assists to help Barcelona finish 2019 at the top of the table.

Fixtures | Results | Points Table

The weekend also saw Sergio Ramos scoring the winning penalty for Real Madrid in the Super Spanish Cup final, handing him his 21st trophy with the club. Brazilian full-back Marcelo reached that same milestone, with the two club stalwarts now closing in on Paco Gento's club record of 23 trophies.

With MSL Media inputs, myKhel.com looks at some of the other highlights of Week 20 of La Liga.

New signing

New signing

Optimism abounds around the RCDE Stadium this week after Espanyol brought in frontman Raul de Tomas from Benfica as major reinforcement in their battle to avoid relegation. The Catalan side find themselves bottom of the table but with new coach Abelardo picking up a creditable draw against league leaders Barcelona in his first game in charge, RDT's signing could potentially signal the start of a resurgence.

The Spanish striker scored 14 La Liga goals for Rayo Vallecano last season and if he can produce something similar for Espanyol, they will feel confident of staying up.

First half record

First half record

As we sit at exactly the midway point in the La Liga season, Osasuna's Argentinian striker Chimy Avila has scored nine goals.

That is more than any other player for the club this century at this stage of the season.

Sebastian is back

Sebastian is back

Eibar have signed Sebastian Cristoforo, who arrives on loan from Fiorentina until the end of the season. The Uruguayan midfielder has enjoyed success in La Liga before, having previously played for Sevilla and Getafe.

Eibar will hope he can turn in the kinds of performances that will help the Basque side push on up the table.

Basque derby

Basque derby

The kick-off times have been released up to Matchday 23 which will take place from February 7 to 9.

The fixture list sees Real Sociedad host Athletic Club in a Basque derby and Real Madrid play away at Osasuna before Barcelona visit Real Betis.

More LUIS SUAREZ News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 12:54 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 14, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue