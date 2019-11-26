La Liga review: Inaki Williams sets new record

Benzema tops goal charts
Karim Benzema is the man leading the La Liga scoring charts and he netted once again over the weekend in Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Real Sociedad.
That was his 10th goal of the league campaign, meaning he is the first player to reach double figures this year and meaning that he now has a two-goal lead over Gerard Moreno, Lionel Messi and Loren Moron, who each have eight goals.
Garcia's first win
New Celta coach Oscar Garcia was able to celebrate as his side went to Villarreal and achieved a 3-1 victory.
After visiting and losing at Barcelona on his debut, the Spanish tactician has achieved his first ever victory as a head coach in Spain's top flight in his second match.
Successful surgery
Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa underwent surgery for a herniated disc this week.
The operation went well and now the 31-year-old forward is working on making a full recovery and returning to action.
Stand against gender violence
There was a special kit on show at Butarque as Leganes took on Barcelona. The home side wore a purple shirt instead of their regular blue and white home kit in order to draw attention to the issue of gender violence.
Even though this required Barcelona to play in their away kit, the Catalan club were happy to do so to support Leganes in this endeavour.