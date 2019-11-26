Football
La Liga review: Inaki Williams sets new record

By
Inaki Williams
Inaki Williams' appearance against Osasuna, was his 133rd in a row in La Liga.

Bengaluru, November 26: It was yet another week of high drama and action in La Liga which also saw many records and landmarks with Athletic Club Bilbao's Inaki Williams hogging the limelight for a particular reason.

Williams' appearance against Osasuna, a match in which he scored, was his 133rd in a row in La Liga.

Not since Matchday 33 of the 2015-16 season has the forward failed to take to the field for the club in a La Liga league game.

La Liga wrap: Sevilla go third as Barcelona stays atop

This consistent availability means he has now broken the club's record for consecutive league appearances, overtaking Carmelo Cedrun's 132.

With MSL Media inputs, myKhel.com looks at some of the other highlights of the exciting La Liga weekend which saw champions Barcelona extending their stay at the top despite archrivals Real Madrid being level on points with the Catalans.

Benzema tops goal charts

Karim Benzema is the man leading the La Liga scoring charts and he netted once again over the weekend in Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Real Sociedad.

That was his 10th goal of the league campaign, meaning he is the first player to reach double figures this year and meaning that he now has a two-goal lead over Gerard Moreno, Lionel Messi and Loren Moron, who each have eight goals.

Garcia's first win

New Celta coach Oscar Garcia was able to celebrate as his side went to Villarreal and achieved a 3-1 victory.

After visiting and losing at Barcelona on his debut, the Spanish tactician has achieved his first ever victory as a head coach in Spain's top flight in his second match.

Successful surgery

Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa underwent surgery for a herniated disc this week.

The operation went well and now the 31-year-old forward is working on making a full recovery and returning to action.

Stand against gender violence

There was a special kit on show at Butarque as Leganes took on Barcelona. The home side wore a purple shirt instead of their regular blue and white home kit in order to draw attention to the issue of gender violence.

Even though this required Barcelona to play in their away kit, the Catalan club were happy to do so to support Leganes in this endeavour.

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 16:46 [IST]
