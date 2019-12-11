La Liga review: Messi’s hat-trick and a few contract renewals

New deals
Real Valladolid have decided to extend the contract of their coach Sergio Gonzzlez. The tactician arrived at the club in the 2017-18 season and helped the club win promotion. After another good start to the current campaign, he has been rewarded with a new deal that runs to 2022.
Ansu Fati, the 17-year-old who has been starring with Barcelona, penned a new deal that runs to 2022, while Real Betis' 33-year-old midfielder Andres Guardado has also signed a new deal that will also run to 2022.
Age no bar
Real Betis captain Joaquin may now be 38 years of age, but he can still perform miracles on the pitch.
Joaquin scored a 20-minute hat-trick at the Estadio Benito Villamarín to help his side defeat Athletic Club 3-2.
Climate change
The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, known as COP 25, is taking place in Madrid right now and Real Madrid demonstrated their support for this conference by wearing a green kit in their match against Espanyol.
Even though they were at home, they wore green instead of white for a one-off and raised awareness of the issues being discussed at the summit.
Oblak on song
The Zamora Trophy is the award given out each season to the goalkeeper in La Liga with the fewest average goals conceded and Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak has won it in each of the past four seasons.
Following the results of matchday 16, he is in position to win it again as Atletico have the best defensive record in the league with just 10 goals conceded.