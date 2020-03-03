La Liga review: Real Madrid go on top after El Clasico win

Hyped fixture
The win in the most-hyped fixture of La Liga, helped Real Madrid rebound from a midweek loss to Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League.
Zinedine Zidane's side also crucially have the better head-to-head record in the event both sides finish level on points.
Vinicius shines
Neither Barcelona nor Madrid are close to their best and this scrappy but entertaining Clasico proved it. There were errors galore, proving that the sides are no longer on the top rung of Europe's elite.
The Catalans missed three big chances in the first half with Madrid taking control after the break, eventually triumphing thanks to goals from Vinicius Junior and Mariano Diaz.
Fixtures
Real Madrid have to play against: Betis, Eibar, Valencia, Real Sociedad, Mallorca, Espanyol, Getafe, Athletic, Alaves, Granada, Villarreal and Leganes.
Meanwhile, the Barcelona calendar shows: Real Sociedad, Mallorca, Leganes, Sevilla, Athletic, Celta, Atletico, Villarreal, Espanyol, Valladolid, Osasuna and Alaves.
Kick-off times
The kick-off times for the 29th round of the La Liga season have been released, in the weekend commencing on March 20, with Osasuna taking on Atletico Madrid.
That weekend will also see Real Madrid host Valencia and Barcelona welcoming Leganes to the Camp Nou.