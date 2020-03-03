Football
La Liga review: Real Madrid go on top after El Clasico win

By
Real Madrid
Real Madrid now hold a one-point advantage over Barcelona in La Liga

Bengaluru, March 3: The week 26 of La Liga saw Real Madrid and Barcelona going up against each other at the Santiago Bernabeu with the home team taking all the three points on offer, winning 2-0 through Vinicius and Mariano goals.

That victory sees Real Madrid leapfrog Barça to go top of the table. They now hold a one-point advantage.

El Clasico: Real Madrid defeat Barcelona to regain La Liga top spot

Once El Clssico has been played and, with the change of leader, it is now time to check La Liga calendar to see the race to the title of both teams.

Fixtures | Results | Points Table

With MSL Media inputs, myKhel.com looks at some of the other highlights of La Liga weekend.

Hyped fixture

The win in the most-hyped fixture of La Liga, helped Real Madrid rebound from a midweek loss to Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League.

Zinedine Zidane's side also crucially have the better head-to-head record in the event both sides finish level on points.

Vinicius shines

Neither Barcelona nor Madrid are close to their best and this scrappy but entertaining Clasico proved it. There were errors galore, proving that the sides are no longer on the top rung of Europe's elite.

The Catalans missed three big chances in the first half with Madrid taking control after the break, eventually triumphing thanks to goals from Vinicius Junior and Mariano Diaz.

Fixtures

Real Madrid have to play against: Betis, Eibar, Valencia, Real Sociedad, Mallorca, Espanyol, Getafe, Athletic, Alaves, Granada, Villarreal and Leganes.

Meanwhile, the Barcelona calendar shows: Real Sociedad, Mallorca, Leganes, Sevilla, Athletic, Celta, Atletico, Villarreal, Espanyol, Valladolid, Osasuna and Alaves.

Kick-off times

The kick-off times for the 29th round of the La Liga season have been released, in the weekend commencing on March 20, with Osasuna taking on Atletico Madrid.

That weekend will also see Real Madrid host Valencia and Barcelona welcoming Leganes to the Camp Nou.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 17:04 [IST]
