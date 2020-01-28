Football
La Liga review: Real Madrid go on top of the table

By
Nacho
Zinedine Zidane's side picked up a win away at Real Valladolid thanks to a late goal from Nacho Fernandez.

Bengaluru, January 28: Barcelona and Real Madrid were level on points going into week 21 of La Liga, but, with the Catalans falling 0-2 at Valencia, Real Madrid are now clear in first place with a three-point gap.

Zinedine Zidane's side picked up a win away at Real Valladolid thanks to a late goal from Nacho Fernandez.

From a couple of high-profile returns to Spanish football to some big birthday celebrations a lot of things happened during week 21.

With MSL Media inputs, myKhel.com looks at what had been going in the La Liga week 21.

Puertas commits to Granada

Puertas commits to Granada

Antonio Puertas has been one of the driving forces behind Granada's excellent start to the 2019-20 season.

So fans at the Andalusian club will be delighted that he has committed to staying at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes with a new contract which runs until 2024.

Embarba joins Espanyol

Embarba joins Espanyol

Determined to avoid relegation, Espanyol have turned to the transfer market this January. After signing striker Raul de Tomas from Benfica and centre-back Leandro Cabrera from Getafe, they have now brought in winger Adrian Embarba from Rayo Vallecano.

All three of the new signings were on the pitch for Espanyol in the final minutes of their 1-1 draw with Athletic Club over the weekend and coach Abelardo is hopeful they can propel the team to safety.

Deyverson is back

Deyverson is back

A familiar face has returned to La Liga.

Deyverson, who previously played as a striker for Levante and Alaves, scoring 16 goals in 65 appearances, has signed for European hopefuls Getafe on loan until the end of the season.

99 for Alaves

99 for Alaves

It was a week of celebration at Alaves as the club celebrated its 99th anniversary.

The Basque institution was founded on January 23, 1921, meaning they are now less than a year away from celebrating their centenary.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 16:43 [IST]
