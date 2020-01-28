La Liga review: Real Madrid go on top of the table

Puertas commits to Granada
Antonio Puertas has been one of the driving forces behind Granada's excellent start to the 2019-20 season.
So fans at the Andalusian club will be delighted that he has committed to staying at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes with a new contract which runs until 2024.
Embarba joins Espanyol
Determined to avoid relegation, Espanyol have turned to the transfer market this January. After signing striker Raul de Tomas from Benfica and centre-back Leandro Cabrera from Getafe, they have now brought in winger Adrian Embarba from Rayo Vallecano.
All three of the new signings were on the pitch for Espanyol in the final minutes of their 1-1 draw with Athletic Club over the weekend and coach Abelardo is hopeful they can propel the team to safety.
Deyverson is back
A familiar face has returned to La Liga.
Deyverson, who previously played as a striker for Levante and Alaves, scoring 16 goals in 65 appearances, has signed for European hopefuls Getafe on loan until the end of the season.
99 for Alaves
It was a week of celebration at Alaves as the club celebrated its 99th anniversary.
The Basque institution was founded on January 23, 1921, meaning they are now less than a year away from celebrating their centenary.