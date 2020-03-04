La Liga feature: How Spanish League's cost limits go beyond Financial Fair Play rules

Financially sustainable
"To create the best league it's essential that all clubs are financially sustainable," said La Liga corporate general director Jose Guerra.
"Through our system we help clubs to spend freely and compete at the top level, without the risk of creating an unsustainable debt. No other league has something as comprehensive as this," he added.
Economic control
La Liga's economic control is implemented by a group of analysts who review the finances of every club before establishing a squad cost limit.
With this number, clubs go into the new transfer window knowing the total amount they can spend on first team players and top coaching staff. Funds can be divided between transfer fees or wages according to the club's preferences, as La Liga does not impose a wage cap.
Evolving rules
The rules are always evolving in line with changes in club operations and the participation of the clubs is key for this evolution.
In the event of disagreement between club and league, clubs can turn to independent bodies to settle any differences that may exist.
Balanced spending
To emphasise its status in European football, the league conducted an analysis of recent transfer spending among the top leagues in England, Germany, Italy and France.
In comparison to these competitions, La Liga has the greatest balance between spending and income, showing long-term stability and the avoidance of debt.