La Liga season's first El Clasico rescheduled for December 18

Anticipated fixture
Barcelona had thrashed Real Madrid 5-1 when the two sides met at Camp Nou in the last season's El Clasico which also resulted in the sacking of latter's coach Julen Lopetegui.
Sparks are always expected to fly in the most anticipated fixture of La Liga season and it is no different this time, though the fans had to wait for a longer period.
Glamour tie
The 242nd edition of club football's most glamorous fixture has understandably drawn a lot of the attention, always.
It has always been a game that has a truly international flavour both on and off the pitch, with millions all over the world glued to it.
Very best
The biggest club game in world football is a truly global spectacle, not only off the pitch but on it too.
El Clasico features the very best players from all over the world. In fact, there are 16 different nationalities represented between the two great rivals' squads, featuring the very best players from across Europe, Africa, Central America and South America.
Messi magic
Barcelona got a boost at the weekend, sweeping Eibar 3-0 with goals from Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann for their fifth straight competitive win.
The fact that Messi is back on a scoring spree is good news for the Catalans as they get more time to prepare for the crunch fixture now.