Football
La Liga season's first El Clasico rescheduled for December 18

By
El Clasico

Bengaluru, October 23: The 2019-20 La Liga season's first 'El Clasico' between Barcelona and Real Madrid, which was initially scheduled to be held on October 26 at the Camp Nou, has been rescheduled to December 18.

The Spanish Football Federation confirmed the move despite stiff opposition from the La Liga organisers who were pushing for a December 4 dateline.

The orginal fixture was postponed due to political tension prevailing in the Catalan region in norh-east Spain.

La Liga season's first El Clasico postponed due to Catalan unrest

It may be recalled that violent protests had been taking place in the region following the imprisonment of nine Catalan political and social leaders for their role in organising an independence referendum in 2017.

Anticipated fixture

Anticipated fixture

Barcelona had thrashed Real Madrid 5-1 when the two sides met at Camp Nou in the last season's El Clasico which also resulted in the sacking of latter's coach Julen Lopetegui.

Sparks are always expected to fly in the most anticipated fixture of La Liga season and it is no different this time, though the fans had to wait for a longer period.

Glamour tie

Glamour tie

The 242nd edition of club football's most glamorous fixture has understandably drawn a lot of the attention, always.

It has always been a game that has a truly international flavour both on and off the pitch, with millions all over the world glued to it.

Very best

Very best

The biggest club game in world football is a truly global spectacle, not only off the pitch but on it too.

El Clasico features the very best players from all over the world. In fact, there are 16 different nationalities represented between the two great rivals' squads, featuring the very best players from across Europe, Africa, Central America and South America.

Messi magic

Messi magic

Barcelona got a boost at the weekend, sweeping Eibar 3-0 with goals from Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann for their fifth straight competitive win.

The fact that Messi is back on a scoring spree is good news for the Catalans as they get more time to prepare for the crunch fixture now.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 15:36 [IST]
