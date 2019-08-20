Football
La Liga wrap: Barca stutter, Real, Atletico win

By
Barcelona

Bengaluru, August 20: La Liga champions Barcelona began their title defence with a 0-1 defeat at Athletic Bilbao while Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid beat Celta Vigo 3-1 and Atletico Madrid got it past Getafe 1-0 in the opening round of matches.

Rumours in Spanish media have linked Barcelona with Paris Saint Germain forward Neymar all summer, even though the Catalans already signed Antoine Griezmann from Atletico.

However as Athletic shut out Ernesto Valverde's side, shorn of injured captain Lionel Messi, it became evident why Barcelona want to bring the Brazilian back to Camp Nou.

Valverde was forced to throw on Rafinha Alcantara for Luis Suarez after the Uruguayan tweaked a calf muscle, while B team winger Carles Perez was also thrown on to no avail as the Catalans tried to win the game.

Eventually 38-year-old Bilbao legend Aritz Aduriz won the hosts the game with a spectacular late scissors kick, showing more cutting edge than Barcelona had mustered all night.

Real start well

Gareth Bale created a goal for Karim Benzema with a fine dribble and it seemed like little had changed from Zidane's first era in charge.

Celta saw a potential equaliser chalked off before half-time and Luka Modric was sent off 11 minutes after, only for a stunning 30-yard shot from Toni Kroos to put Real back in control.

By the time Lucas Vazquez added a delicious third, at the end of a silky passing move, it was possible to wonder where this Real have been for the last 12 months.

Atletico joins the party

Not many English players try their luck in La Liga but Kieran Trippier joined Atletico from Tottenham this summer.

The former Burnley right back made his debut as Atletico beat Getafe 1-0 and it was his cross which created the goal for Alvaro Morata.

The defeat of Barcelona followed by the win of Real put the latter in a vantage position as for the first time in 818 days, the ​Los Blancos were sitting above the Catalan outfit in the La Liga table!

Story first published: Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 11:33 [IST]
